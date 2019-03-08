East Devon men book Palairet semi-final berth after big win over Crediton

The East Devon men's Palairet team who are set to play a semi-final tie against Wrangaton at Yelverton Golf Club on Sunday, August 18. (left to right) David Fish, Paul Mullerworth, Matt Stone, Leigh Jones, Jason Wride, Paul Heys, Ray Dawson (vice captain), Richard Price-Hughes, Glenn Tucker, Bob Martin (Palairet captain), Paul Newcombe and Joe Sharp. Picture: EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB Archant

East Devon Golf Club men's team ran out 5-0 winners against Crediton in the Palairet Memorial Trophy quarter-finals, played at Stover Golf Club last Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A hard match was expected Crediton were the losing finalists in last years' competition.

In the opening match Leigh Jones and Paul Mullerworth had an early lead, but in the end had to come from behind after losing the 15th to go one down, finally getting their match back to all square on the 18th and winning with a par on their second extra hole.

The second pairing of Paul Newcombe and Matt Stone put our first points on the board early in the afternoon with an empathic seven-and-five victory.

The pressure on the other Crediton pairs was being firmly applied and the match result was secured with a six-and-four win by Jason Wride and Paul Heys and the clean sweep was achieved soon afterwards with both David Fish and Joe Sharp plus Glenn Tucker and Richard Price-Hughes wrapping up their matches with three-and-two with wins on the 16th green.

East Devon will meet Wrangaton in the semi-final which will be held at Yelverton Golf Club on Sunday, August 18.

Victory in the morning would line up a final against the winners of the other semi-final between Tiverton and Teignmouth.