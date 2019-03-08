Advanced search

Digital Decoded

East Devon men book Palairet semi-final berth after big win over Crediton

PUBLISHED: 21:04 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:05 05 August 2019

The East Devon men's Palairet team who are set to play a semi-final tie against Wrangaton at Yelverton Golf Club on Sunday, August 18. (left to right) David Fish, Paul Mullerworth, Matt Stone, Leigh Jones, Jason Wride, Paul Heys, Ray Dawson (vice captain), Richard Price-Hughes, Glenn Tucker, Bob Martin (Palairet captain), Paul Newcombe and Joe Sharp. Picture: EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

The East Devon men's Palairet team who are set to play a semi-final tie against Wrangaton at Yelverton Golf Club on Sunday, August 18. (left to right) David Fish, Paul Mullerworth, Matt Stone, Leigh Jones, Jason Wride, Paul Heys, Ray Dawson (vice captain), Richard Price-Hughes, Glenn Tucker, Bob Martin (Palairet captain), Paul Newcombe and Joe Sharp. Picture: EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

Archant

East Devon Golf Club men's team ran out 5-0 winners against Crediton in the Palairet Memorial Trophy quarter-finals, played at Stover Golf Club last Sunday.

A hard match was expected Crediton were the losing finalists in last years' competition.

In the opening match Leigh Jones and Paul Mullerworth had an early lead, but in the end had to come from behind after losing the 15th to go one down, finally getting their match back to all square on the 18th and winning with a par on their second extra hole.

The second pairing of Paul Newcombe and Matt Stone put our first points on the board early in the afternoon with an empathic seven-and-five victory.

The pressure on the other Crediton pairs was being firmly applied and the match result was secured with a six-and-four win by Jason Wride and Paul Heys and the clean sweep was achieved soon afterwards with both David Fish and Joe Sharp plus Glenn Tucker and Richard Price-Hughes wrapping up their matches with three-and-two with wins on the 16th green.

East Devon will meet Wrangaton in the semi-final which will be held at Yelverton Golf Club on Sunday, August 18.

Victory in the morning would line up a final against the winners of the other semi-final between Tiverton and Teignmouth.

Most Read

Pensioner ‘harassed neighbour with potted plant and CCTV cameras’ a court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Teenagers trapped on rocks rescued by lifeboat crew

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Music man’s generosity helps Twilight Walk funds go to those in need

John Capon and his 'music' van. Picture: Nigel Heath

Bees buzzing about new home at village church

Honey Bees. Picture: William Jones-Warner

Three things we learned from Exmouth’s 4-1 Bridport win in the Western League

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9573. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Pensioner ‘harassed neighbour with potted plant and CCTV cameras’ a court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Teenagers trapped on rocks rescued by lifeboat crew

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Music man’s generosity helps Twilight Walk funds go to those in need

John Capon and his 'music' van. Picture: Nigel Heath

Bees buzzing about new home at village church

Honey Bees. Picture: William Jones-Warner

Three things we learned from Exmouth’s 4-1 Bridport win in the Western League

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9573. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon men book Palairet semi-final berth after big win over Crediton

The East Devon men's Palairet team who are set to play a semi-final tie against Wrangaton at Yelverton Golf Club on Sunday, August 18. (left to right) David Fish, Paul Mullerworth, Matt Stone, Leigh Jones, Jason Wride, Paul Heys, Ray Dawson (vice captain), Richard Price-Hughes, Glenn Tucker, Bob Martin (Palairet captain), Paul Newcombe and Joe Sharp. Picture: EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

Topsham St James remain in the promotion race after win over Bradninch

Ross Treleaven about to bowl in the Topsham St James versus Bradninch II game. Picture: STEVE BiRLEY

Madeira Nora Goldsmith success for Lin and Alan Halpin

Lin and Alan Halpin, the winners of the Norah Goldsmith competition for married pairs, are presented with their trophy by Madeira Bowls Club club chairman, Peter Harvey. Picture; MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Three things we learned from Exmouth’s 4-1 Bridport win in the Western League

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9573. Picture: Terry Ife

Wildlife and animal attractions in East Devon

One of the two lynx. Picture: Wildwood Escot
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists