Local Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 2:07 PM November 8, 2021
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

Toolstation Western League Premier 
Exmouth Town 4-0 Ashton & Backwell United 

South-West Peninsula League East 
Axminster Town 4-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 
Elburton Villa 2-1 Torrington 
Elmore 1-1 Holsworthy 
Newton Abbot Spurs 7-0 Sidmouth Town 
Plymouth Marjon 1-2 Cullompton Rangers 
Torpoint Athletic 0-2 Okehampton Argyle 
Torridgeside 1-2 Honiton Town 
Bovey Tracey 4-5 Ivybridge Town 
Brixham 3-1 Dartmouth 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East 
Alphington 3-2 Newtown 
Braunton 0-1 University of Exeter 
Budleigh Salterton 3-2 Exmouth Town 
Exwick Villa 6-1 Clyst Valley 
Liverton United 1-5 Feniton 

Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier 
Beer Albion 1-2 Lapford 
Colyton 4-0 Axminster Town 2nds 
Sidmouth Town 2nds 0-8 Kentisbeare 
Throverton 7-0 Dawlish United 
University of Exeter 2nds 7-0 Okehampton Argyle 2nds 

Division 1 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 1-5 Alphington 2nds 
Lympstone 3-5 Upottery 
Sandford 6-0 Chard Town Reserves 
Topsham Town 2nds 0-1 Crediton United 2nds 
University of Exeter 3rds 6-2 Newtown 2nds 

Division 2 
Alphington 3rds 1-2 Beer Albion 2nds 
Clyst Valley 2nds 1-4 Chagford 
Exmouth Spartans 2-0 Dunkeswell Rovers 
Newton St Cyres 1-5 University of Exeter 4ths 
Otterton 2-1 Tedburn St Mary 

Division 3 
Feniton 2nds 4-1 Pinhoe 
Hemyock 0-2 Lyme Regis Reserves 
Honiton Town 2nds 4-3 Exeter United 
University of Exeter 5ths 4-5 Devon Yeoman 
Westexe Park Rangers 5-1 Seaton Town 

Division 4 
Bampton 1-3 Broadclyst 
Bravehearts 5-1 South Zeal United 
Cullompton Rangers 0-1 Farway United 
Culm United 2-1 Colyton 2nds 
Sidmouth Town 3rds 1-5 Witheridge 

Division 5 
Amory Green Rovers 1-8 AFC Exe 
Awliscombe 0-1 Cheriton Fitzpaine 
Dawlish United 2nds 3-4 Elmore 3rds 
Topsham Town 3rds 0-1 Cranbrook United 
Upottery 2nds 0-7 University of Exeter 6ths 

Division 6 
Seaton Town 2nds 1-9 Bickleigh 
St Thomas Social Club 3-2 Uplyme 
University of Exeter 7ths 7-2 Kenn Valley United 
Witheridge 2nds 2-7 Okehampton Argyle 3rds 

Division 7 
AFC Morchard Bishop 5-1 Throverton 2nds 
Bradninch 6-0 Otterton 2nds 
Priory 1-4 Beacon Knights 
Starcross Dons 3-0 Dolton Rangers 

Division 8 
City Raiders 0-1 Whipton & Pinhoe 
Exeter Panthers 2-2 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 
Millwey Rise 2nds 1-7 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 
Newton St Cyres 2nds 3-2 Cranbrook United 2nds 
Tedburn St Mary 2nds 4-6 North Tawton 
The Heart of Oak 3-1 University of Exeter 8ths 

Division 9 
Ex Dons 10-0 Amory Green Rovers 2nds 
Exmouth Rovers 3-2 Hatherleigh Town 
Feniton Development 7-3 Starcross Dons 2nds 
South Zeal United 2nds 2-2 Hemyock 
Whipton & Pinhoe Res 0-3 City Raiders 2nds

Football
East Devon News

