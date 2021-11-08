Local Football Results
Toolstation Western League Premier
Exmouth Town 4-0 Ashton & Backwell United
South-West Peninsula League East
Axminster Town 4-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police
Elburton Villa 2-1 Torrington
Elmore 1-1 Holsworthy
Newton Abbot Spurs 7-0 Sidmouth Town
Plymouth Marjon 1-2 Cullompton Rangers
Torpoint Athletic 0-2 Okehampton Argyle
Torridgeside 1-2 Honiton Town
Bovey Tracey 4-5 Ivybridge Town
Brixham 3-1 Dartmouth
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Alphington 3-2 Newtown
Braunton 0-1 University of Exeter
Budleigh Salterton 3-2 Exmouth Town
Exwick Villa 6-1 Clyst Valley
Liverton United 1-5 Feniton
Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier
Beer Albion 1-2 Lapford
Colyton 4-0 Axminster Town 2nds
Sidmouth Town 2nds 0-8 Kentisbeare
Throverton 7-0 Dawlish United
University of Exeter 2nds 7-0 Okehampton Argyle 2nds
Division 1
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 1-5 Alphington 2nds
Lympstone 3-5 Upottery
Sandford 6-0 Chard Town Reserves
Topsham Town 2nds 0-1 Crediton United 2nds
University of Exeter 3rds 6-2 Newtown 2nds
Division 2
Alphington 3rds 1-2 Beer Albion 2nds
Clyst Valley 2nds 1-4 Chagford
Exmouth Spartans 2-0 Dunkeswell Rovers
Newton St Cyres 1-5 University of Exeter 4ths
Otterton 2-1 Tedburn St Mary
Division 3
Feniton 2nds 4-1 Pinhoe
Hemyock 0-2 Lyme Regis Reserves
Honiton Town 2nds 4-3 Exeter United
University of Exeter 5ths 4-5 Devon Yeoman
Westexe Park Rangers 5-1 Seaton Town
Division 4
Bampton 1-3 Broadclyst
Bravehearts 5-1 South Zeal United
Cullompton Rangers 0-1 Farway United
Culm United 2-1 Colyton 2nds
Sidmouth Town 3rds 1-5 Witheridge
Division 5
Amory Green Rovers 1-8 AFC Exe
Awliscombe 0-1 Cheriton Fitzpaine
Dawlish United 2nds 3-4 Elmore 3rds
Topsham Town 3rds 0-1 Cranbrook United
Upottery 2nds 0-7 University of Exeter 6ths
Division 6
Seaton Town 2nds 1-9 Bickleigh
St Thomas Social Club 3-2 Uplyme
University of Exeter 7ths 7-2 Kenn Valley United
Witheridge 2nds 2-7 Okehampton Argyle 3rds
Division 7
AFC Morchard Bishop 5-1 Throverton 2nds
Bradninch 6-0 Otterton 2nds
Priory 1-4 Beacon Knights
Starcross Dons 3-0 Dolton Rangers
Division 8
City Raiders 0-1 Whipton & Pinhoe
Exeter Panthers 2-2 Bow Amateur Athletic Club
Millwey Rise 2nds 1-7 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds
Newton St Cyres 2nds 3-2 Cranbrook United 2nds
Tedburn St Mary 2nds 4-6 North Tawton
The Heart of Oak 3-1 University of Exeter 8ths
Division 9
Ex Dons 10-0 Amory Green Rovers 2nds
Exmouth Rovers 3-2 Hatherleigh Town
Feniton Development 7-3 Starcross Dons 2nds
South Zeal United 2nds 2-2 Hemyock
Whipton & Pinhoe Res 0-3 City Raiders 2nds