Local Football Results

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:42 PM October 24, 2021   
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

Toolstation Western League Premier 
Saltash United 1-2 Exmouth Town 

South-West Peninsula League 
Okehampton Argyle 1-0 Honiton Town 
Ottery St Mary 4-2 Cullompton Rangers 
Plymouth Marjon 3-1 Holsworthy 
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2-3 Ivybridge Town 
Torridgeside 2-3 Dartmouth 
Bovey Tracey 2-1 Sidmouth Town 
Crediton United 4-3 Elmore 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East 
Alphington 9-2 Liverton United 
Exwick Villa 2-1 Topsham Town 
Feniton 4-1 Newtown 
University of Exeter 3-1 Clyst Valley 

Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier 
Axminster Town 2nds 7-1 Okehampton Argyle 2nds 
Beer Albion 5-2 Dawlish United 
Kentisbeare 5-5 University of Exeter 2nds 
Lapford 5-2 Colyton 
Lyme Regis 1-4 Throverton 
Sidmouth Town 2nds 2-3 Elmore 2nds 

Division 1 
Chard Town Reserves 2-1 Hatherleigh Town 
East Budleigh 1-1 University of Exeter 3rds 
Lympstone 0-2 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 
Sandford 1-5 Alphington 2nds 
Upottery 1-3 Newtown 2nds 

Division 2 
Clyst Valley 2nds 0-1 Alphington 3rds 
Exmouth Spartans 5-2 Beer Albion 2nds 
Tedburn St Mary 1-0 Dunkeswell Rovers 
University of Exeter 4ths 4-3 Teignmouth 2nds 

Division 3 
Central 1-2 Devon Yeoman  
Exeter United 1-3 Feniton 2nds 
Heavitree United 4-1 Lyme Regis Reserves 
Honiton Town 2nds 4-8 St Martins 
Pinhoe 1-2 Hemyock 
University of Exeter 5ths 6-2 Seaton Town 

Division 4 
Bravehearts 9-3 East Budleigh 2nds 
Colyton 2nds 1-5 Bampton 
Cranbrook 5-1 South Zeal United 
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 0-1 Millwey Rise 
Culm United 5-0 Broadclyst 
Witheridge 2-3 Sidmouth Town 3rds 

Division 5 
AFC Exe 0-3 University of Exeter 6ths 
Amory Green Rovers 4-2 Upottery 2nds 
Dawlish United 2nds 7-5 Cranbrook United 
Topsham Town 3rds 4-0 Cheriton Fitzpaine 

Division 6 
Bickleigh 0-2 Central 2nds 
Devon Yeoman 2nds 0-5 St Thomas Social Club 
Falcons FC 1-2 Okehampton Argyle 3rds 
Kenn Valley United 2-3 Uplyme 
Seaton Town 2nds 0-4 Witheridge 2nds 
University of Exeter 7ths 3-3 Sandford 2nds 

Division 7 
Bradninch 0-8 Starcross Dons 
Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 3-3 Otterton 2nds 
Sidmouth Town 4ths 2-6 Beacon Knights 
Throverton 2nds 2-4 Dolton Rangers 

Division 8 
Cranbrook United 2nds 4-1 Tedburn St Mary 2nds 
Millwey Rise 2nds 3-2 University of Exeter 8ths 
Newton St Cyres 8-3 North Tawton 
Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 5-1 Exeter Panthers 
Whipton & Pinhoe 6-1 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds  

Division 9 
Exmouth Rovers 3-1 Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves 
Feniton Development 1-6 City Raiders AFC 2nds 
South Zeal United 2nds 2-4 Ex Dons 

Football
East Devon News

