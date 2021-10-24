Local Football Results
- Credit: Archant
Toolstation Western League Premier
Saltash United 1-2 Exmouth Town
South-West Peninsula League
Okehampton Argyle 1-0 Honiton Town
Ottery St Mary 4-2 Cullompton Rangers
Plymouth Marjon 3-1 Holsworthy
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2-3 Ivybridge Town
Torridgeside 2-3 Dartmouth
Bovey Tracey 2-1 Sidmouth Town
Crediton United 4-3 Elmore
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Alphington 9-2 Liverton United
Exwick Villa 2-1 Topsham Town
Feniton 4-1 Newtown
University of Exeter 3-1 Clyst Valley
Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier
Axminster Town 2nds 7-1 Okehampton Argyle 2nds
Beer Albion 5-2 Dawlish United
Kentisbeare 5-5 University of Exeter 2nds
Lapford 5-2 Colyton
Lyme Regis 1-4 Throverton
Sidmouth Town 2nds 2-3 Elmore 2nds
Division 1
Chard Town Reserves 2-1 Hatherleigh Town
East Budleigh 1-1 University of Exeter 3rds
Lympstone 0-2 Bow Amateur Athletic Club
Sandford 1-5 Alphington 2nds
Upottery 1-3 Newtown 2nds
You may also want to watch:
Division 2
Clyst Valley 2nds 0-1 Alphington 3rds
Exmouth Spartans 5-2 Beer Albion 2nds
Tedburn St Mary 1-0 Dunkeswell Rovers
University of Exeter 4ths 4-3 Teignmouth 2nds
Division 3
Central 1-2 Devon Yeoman
Exeter United 1-3 Feniton 2nds
Heavitree United 4-1 Lyme Regis Reserves
Honiton Town 2nds 4-8 St Martins
Pinhoe 1-2 Hemyock
University of Exeter 5ths 6-2 Seaton Town
Most Read
- 1 Are you ready to play hotel's Game of Stones?
- 2 Finest display of the season for Exmouth Town
- 3 Council spending on temporary housing soars as crisis grows
- 4 Councillors call for a U-turn on universal credit £20 decision
- 5 Concept of 'live local' more important than ever in housing crisis
- 6 Man left with serious injures after crash on Woodbury Common
- 7 Exe Raid Regatta on Exmouth water
- 8 Judges and lawyers pay tribute to 'simply the best' Anna
- 9 Drink spiking crackdown after needle attack - Devon Police
- 10 Exmouth Harriers pounding the roads of York and Portsmouth
Division 4
Bravehearts 9-3 East Budleigh 2nds
Colyton 2nds 1-5 Bampton
Cranbrook 5-1 South Zeal United
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 0-1 Millwey Rise
Culm United 5-0 Broadclyst
Witheridge 2-3 Sidmouth Town 3rds
Division 5
AFC Exe 0-3 University of Exeter 6ths
Amory Green Rovers 4-2 Upottery 2nds
Dawlish United 2nds 7-5 Cranbrook United
Topsham Town 3rds 4-0 Cheriton Fitzpaine
Division 6
Bickleigh 0-2 Central 2nds
Devon Yeoman 2nds 0-5 St Thomas Social Club
Falcons FC 1-2 Okehampton Argyle 3rds
Kenn Valley United 2-3 Uplyme
Seaton Town 2nds 0-4 Witheridge 2nds
University of Exeter 7ths 3-3 Sandford 2nds
Division 7
Bradninch 0-8 Starcross Dons
Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 3-3 Otterton 2nds
Sidmouth Town 4ths 2-6 Beacon Knights
Throverton 2nds 2-4 Dolton Rangers
Division 8
Cranbrook United 2nds 4-1 Tedburn St Mary 2nds
Millwey Rise 2nds 3-2 University of Exeter 8ths
Newton St Cyres 8-3 North Tawton
Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 5-1 Exeter Panthers
Whipton & Pinhoe 6-1 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds
Division 9
Exmouth Rovers 3-1 Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves
Feniton Development 1-6 City Raiders AFC 2nds
South Zeal United 2nds 2-4 Ex Dons