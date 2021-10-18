News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Local Football Results

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:46 AM October 18, 2021   
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

Walter C Parson Peninsula League Cup 
Axminster Town 4-1 St Dennis 
Cullompton Rangers 4-0 Elmore 
Honiton Town 5-2 Plymouth Marjon 
Sidmouth Town 2-5 Falmouth Town 
Torridgeside 0-3 Crediton United 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
North & East Division 
Alphington 2-4 Budleigh Salterton 
Clyst Valley 2-2 Braunton 
Exwick Villa 3-0 North Molton 
Liverton United 0-7 University of Exeter 
Newtown 9-1 Exmouth Town Reserves 
Topsham Town 4-1 Feniton 

Joma Devon & Exeter League 
Premier 
Colyton 1-2 Beer Albion 
Dawlish United 5-0 Sidmouth Town 2nds 
Elmore 2nds 1-0 Ottery St Mary 2nds 
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 0-2 Kentisbeare 
Throverton 2-0 Axminster Town 2nds 
University of Exeter 2nds 1-4 Lapford 

Division 1 
Chard Town Reserves 1-1 Alphington 2nds 
Crediton United 2nds 5-1 Halwill 
Lympstone 0-5 Wellington Reserves 
Newtown 2nds 0-3 East Budleigh 
Sandford 1-3 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 
University of Exeter 3rds 2-2 Hatherleigh Town  
Upottery 1-0 Topsham Town 2nds 

Division 2 
Beer Albion 2nds 4-1 Clyst Valley 2nds 
Chagford 0-8 Otterton 
Dunkeswell Rovers 1-3 Alphington 3rds 
Exmouth Spartans 3-5 University of Exeter 4ths 
Teignmouth 2nds 4-1 Newton St Cyres 
Winkleigh 3-0 Tedburn St Mary 

You may also want to watch:

Division 3 
Devon Yeoman 2-1 University of Exeter 5ths 
Exeter United 1-5 Heavitree United 
Feniton 2nds 2-1 Honiton Town 2nds 
Hemyock 2-4 St Martins 
Lyme Regis Reserves 7-0 Pinhoe 
Seaton Town 8-0 Axmouth United 
Westexe Park Rangers 2-2 Central 

Division 4 
Bampton 2-1 Colyton 2nds 
East Budleigh 2nds 1-3 Cullompton Rangers 
Millwey Rise 1-3 Cranbrook 
Sidmouth Town 3rds 0-4 Culm United 
South Zeal United 4-1 Broadclyst 
Witheridge 0-2 Farway United 

Most Read

  1. 1 Century celebrations ahead for wartime evacuee Joan
  2. 2 Exmouth's 'kite twins' triumph in national freestyle championships
  3. 3 Serious injury abandons Exmouth v Brislington
  1. 4 Supermarket chain planning four new stores in East Devon
  2. 5 Exmouth salutes its 'town of flowers' award winners
  3. 6 Young stage stars tell magical story of Matilda
  4. 7 New meeting place needed for nattering knitters
  5. 8 Fantastic fight night return for local boxing
  6. 9 Photographers invited to share their favourite images
  7. 10 Explanation needed for failure to fulfil election pledge

Division 5 
Awliscombe 1-3 Dawlish United 2nds 
Cheriton Fitzpaine 2-0 Elmore 3rds 

Division 6 
Bickleigh 5-0 Seaton Town 2nds 
Central 2nds 5-0 Sandford 2nds 
St Thomas Social Club 7-1 Witheridge 2nds 
Uplyme 3-0 University of Exeter 7ths 

Division 7 
Beacon Knights 0-3 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 
Bradninch 2-2 Throverton 2nds 
Priory 0-3 Dolton Rangers AFC 
Starcross Dons 2-1 Morchard Bishop 

Division 8 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 1-5 Westexe Park Rangers 
Cranbrook United 7-0 City Raiders 
Exeter Panthers 1-6 Whipton & Pinhoe 
Tedburn St Mary 2nds 3-4 Newton St Cyres 2nds 
University of Exeter 8ths 2-6 The Heart of Oak 

Division 9 
Amory Green Rovers 2nds 0-12 Feniton Development 
City Raiders 2nds 3-2 Exmouth Rovers 
South Zeal United 2nds 7-2 Hatherleigh Town 2nds 
Starcross Dons 2nds 2-1 Hemyock 2nds 

Football
East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Train going through Honiton station

Rail users can enjoy 'moor' views as Dartmoor Line reopens after 50 years

Adam Manning

person
grassy area

New live music festival is coming to Exmouth next year

Philippa Davies

person
Five men shoulder to shoulder with last man carrying a giant watch prop

A moment in time as new watch launched by East Devon business

Marc Astley

person
Players warming up for Exmouth Town

Football

Town secure incredible high-scoring victory

Tim Herbert

person