Local Football Results
- Credit: Archant
Walter C Parson Peninsula League Cup
Axminster Town 4-1 St Dennis
Cullompton Rangers 4-0 Elmore
Honiton Town 5-2 Plymouth Marjon
Sidmouth Town 2-5 Falmouth Town
Torridgeside 0-3 Crediton United
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
North & East Division
Alphington 2-4 Budleigh Salterton
Clyst Valley 2-2 Braunton
Exwick Villa 3-0 North Molton
Liverton United 0-7 University of Exeter
Newtown 9-1 Exmouth Town Reserves
Topsham Town 4-1 Feniton
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Colyton 1-2 Beer Albion
Dawlish United 5-0 Sidmouth Town 2nds
Elmore 2nds 1-0 Ottery St Mary 2nds
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 0-2 Kentisbeare
Throverton 2-0 Axminster Town 2nds
University of Exeter 2nds 1-4 Lapford
Division 1
Chard Town Reserves 1-1 Alphington 2nds
Crediton United 2nds 5-1 Halwill
Lympstone 0-5 Wellington Reserves
Newtown 2nds 0-3 East Budleigh
Sandford 1-3 Bow Amateur Athletic Club
University of Exeter 3rds 2-2 Hatherleigh Town
Upottery 1-0 Topsham Town 2nds
Division 2
Beer Albion 2nds 4-1 Clyst Valley 2nds
Chagford 0-8 Otterton
Dunkeswell Rovers 1-3 Alphington 3rds
Exmouth Spartans 3-5 University of Exeter 4ths
Teignmouth 2nds 4-1 Newton St Cyres
Winkleigh 3-0 Tedburn St Mary
You may also want to watch:
Division 3
Devon Yeoman 2-1 University of Exeter 5ths
Exeter United 1-5 Heavitree United
Feniton 2nds 2-1 Honiton Town 2nds
Hemyock 2-4 St Martins
Lyme Regis Reserves 7-0 Pinhoe
Seaton Town 8-0 Axmouth United
Westexe Park Rangers 2-2 Central
Division 4
Bampton 2-1 Colyton 2nds
East Budleigh 2nds 1-3 Cullompton Rangers
Millwey Rise 1-3 Cranbrook
Sidmouth Town 3rds 0-4 Culm United
South Zeal United 4-1 Broadclyst
Witheridge 0-2 Farway United
Most Read
- 1 Century celebrations ahead for wartime evacuee Joan
- 2 Exmouth's 'kite twins' triumph in national freestyle championships
- 3 Serious injury abandons Exmouth v Brislington
- 4 Supermarket chain planning four new stores in East Devon
- 5 Exmouth salutes its 'town of flowers' award winners
- 6 Young stage stars tell magical story of Matilda
- 7 New meeting place needed for nattering knitters
- 8 Fantastic fight night return for local boxing
- 9 Photographers invited to share their favourite images
- 10 Explanation needed for failure to fulfil election pledge
Division 5
Awliscombe 1-3 Dawlish United 2nds
Cheriton Fitzpaine 2-0 Elmore 3rds
Division 6
Bickleigh 5-0 Seaton Town 2nds
Central 2nds 5-0 Sandford 2nds
St Thomas Social Club 7-1 Witheridge 2nds
Uplyme 3-0 University of Exeter 7ths
Division 7
Beacon Knights 0-3 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds
Bradninch 2-2 Throverton 2nds
Priory 0-3 Dolton Rangers AFC
Starcross Dons 2-1 Morchard Bishop
Division 8
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 1-5 Westexe Park Rangers
Cranbrook United 7-0 City Raiders
Exeter Panthers 1-6 Whipton & Pinhoe
Tedburn St Mary 2nds 3-4 Newton St Cyres 2nds
University of Exeter 8ths 2-6 The Heart of Oak
Division 9
Amory Green Rovers 2nds 0-12 Feniton Development
City Raiders 2nds 3-2 Exmouth Rovers
South Zeal United 2nds 7-2 Hatherleigh Town 2nds
Starcross Dons 2nds 2-1 Hemyock 2nds