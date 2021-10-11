News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Local football results

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 2:51 PM October 11, 2021   
Football Nets

Football Nets - Credit: Archant

Toolstation Western League 
Brislington 0-11 Exmouth Town 

South-West Peninsula League 
Cullompton Rangers 1-3 Brixham 
Dartmouth 3-2 Crediton United 
Elmore 3-4 Okehampton Argyle 
Ivybridge Town 3-1 Ottery St Mary 
Newton Abbot Spurs 4-2 Honiton Town 
Plymouth Marjon 0-5 Axminster Town 
Sidmouth Town 1-6 Torridgeside 
Torpoint Athletic 6-1 Holsworthy 
Torrington 2-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 
Bovey Tracey 3-1 Elburton Villa 

Scott Richards Solicitors DFL 
Budleigh Salterton 5-1 Liverton United 
Feniton 2-3 University of Exeter 

Joma Devon & Exeter League 
Premier 
Beer Albion 6-0 Colyton 
Lapford 3-1 Throverton 
Lyme Regis 4-3 Elmore 2nds 
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 4-0 Dawlish United 
Axminster Town 2nds 1-2 Sidmouth Town 2nds 
Ottery St Mary 2nds 1-3 University of Exeter 2nds 
 
Division 1 
Newtown 2nds 1-2 Chard Town Reserves 
 
Division 2 
Clyst Valley 2nds 1-2 University of Exeter 4ths 
Otterton 3-1 Tipton St John 
 
Division 3 
Pinhoe 2-1 Exeter United 
St Martins 8-0 Lyme Regis Reserves 
University of Exeter 5ths 2-1 Heavitree United 
 
Division 4 
Broadclyst 0-1 Sidmouth Town 3rds 
Colyton 2nds 2-8 East Budleigh 2nds 
Culm United 0-5 Millwey Rise 
Farway United 3-0 Witheridge 
 
Division 5 
Dawlish United 9-2 Upottery 2nds 
 
Division 6 
University of Exeter 7ths 6-3 Okehampton Argyle 3rds 
Witheridge 2nds 3-7 Central 2nds 
 
Division 7 
AFC Morchard Bishop 8-1 Beacon Knights 
Bradninch 5-1 Priory 
Sidmouth Town 4ths 3-4 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 
 
Division 8 
City Raiders 3-2 Exeter Panthers 
Cranbrook United 2nds 3-0 University of Exeter 8ths 
Millwey Rise 2nds 0-2 North Tawton 
 
Division 9 
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 0-9 City Raiders 2nds 
Starcross Dons 2nds 0-7 Ex Dons 
Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves 5-0 Amory Green Rovers 2nds 

Football
East Devon News

