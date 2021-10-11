Local football results
- Credit: Archant
Toolstation Western League
Brislington 0-11 Exmouth Town
South-West Peninsula League
Cullompton Rangers 1-3 Brixham
Dartmouth 3-2 Crediton United
Elmore 3-4 Okehampton Argyle
Ivybridge Town 3-1 Ottery St Mary
Newton Abbot Spurs 4-2 Honiton Town
Plymouth Marjon 0-5 Axminster Town
Sidmouth Town 1-6 Torridgeside
Torpoint Athletic 6-1 Holsworthy
Torrington 2-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police
Bovey Tracey 3-1 Elburton Villa
Scott Richards Solicitors DFL
Budleigh Salterton 5-1 Liverton United
Feniton 2-3 University of Exeter
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Beer Albion 6-0 Colyton
Lapford 3-1 Throverton
Lyme Regis 4-3 Elmore 2nds
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 4-0 Dawlish United
Axminster Town 2nds 1-2 Sidmouth Town 2nds
Ottery St Mary 2nds 1-3 University of Exeter 2nds
Division 1
Newtown 2nds 1-2 Chard Town Reserves
Division 2
Clyst Valley 2nds 1-2 University of Exeter 4ths
Otterton 3-1 Tipton St John
Division 3
Pinhoe 2-1 Exeter United
St Martins 8-0 Lyme Regis Reserves
University of Exeter 5ths 2-1 Heavitree United
Division 4
Broadclyst 0-1 Sidmouth Town 3rds
Colyton 2nds 2-8 East Budleigh 2nds
Culm United 0-5 Millwey Rise
Farway United 3-0 Witheridge
Division 5
Dawlish United 9-2 Upottery 2nds
Division 6
University of Exeter 7ths 6-3 Okehampton Argyle 3rds
Witheridge 2nds 3-7 Central 2nds
Division 7
AFC Morchard Bishop 8-1 Beacon Knights
Bradninch 5-1 Priory
Sidmouth Town 4ths 3-4 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds
Division 8
City Raiders 3-2 Exeter Panthers
Cranbrook United 2nds 3-0 University of Exeter 8ths
Millwey Rise 2nds 0-2 North Tawton
Division 9
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 0-9 City Raiders 2nds
Starcross Dons 2nds 0-7 Ex Dons
Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves 5-0 Amory Green Rovers 2nds