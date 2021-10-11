Local football results

Published: 2:51 PM October 11, 2021

Toolstation Western League

Brislington 0-11 Exmouth Town

South-West Peninsula League

Cullompton Rangers 1-3 Brixham

Dartmouth 3-2 Crediton United

Elmore 3-4 Okehampton Argyle

Ivybridge Town 3-1 Ottery St Mary

Newton Abbot Spurs 4-2 Honiton Town

Plymouth Marjon 0-5 Axminster Town

Sidmouth Town 1-6 Torridgeside

Torpoint Athletic 6-1 Holsworthy

Torrington 2-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police

Bovey Tracey 3-1 Elburton Villa

Scott Richards Solicitors DFL

Budleigh Salterton 5-1 Liverton United

Feniton 2-3 University of Exeter

Joma Devon & Exeter League

Premier

Beer Albion 6-0 Colyton

Lapford 3-1 Throverton

Lyme Regis 4-3 Elmore 2nds

Okehampton Argyle 2nds 4-0 Dawlish United

Axminster Town 2nds 1-2 Sidmouth Town 2nds

Ottery St Mary 2nds 1-3 University of Exeter 2nds



Division 1

Newtown 2nds 1-2 Chard Town Reserves



Division 2

Clyst Valley 2nds 1-2 University of Exeter 4ths

Otterton 3-1 Tipton St John



Division 3

Pinhoe 2-1 Exeter United

St Martins 8-0 Lyme Regis Reserves

University of Exeter 5ths 2-1 Heavitree United



Division 4

Broadclyst 0-1 Sidmouth Town 3rds

Colyton 2nds 2-8 East Budleigh 2nds

Culm United 0-5 Millwey Rise

Farway United 3-0 Witheridge



Division 5

Dawlish United 9-2 Upottery 2nds



Division 6

University of Exeter 7ths 6-3 Okehampton Argyle 3rds

Witheridge 2nds 3-7 Central 2nds



Division 7

AFC Morchard Bishop 8-1 Beacon Knights

Bradninch 5-1 Priory

Sidmouth Town 4ths 3-4 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds



Division 8

City Raiders 3-2 Exeter Panthers

Cranbrook United 2nds 3-0 University of Exeter 8ths

Millwey Rise 2nds 0-2 North Tawton



Division 9

Hatherleigh Town 2nds 0-9 City Raiders 2nds

Starcross Dons 2nds 0-7 Ex Dons

Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves 5-0 Amory Green Rovers 2nds