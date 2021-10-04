News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Local football results

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:58 PM October 4, 2021   
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

Peninsula East 
Axminster Town 2-2 Bovey Tracey 
Brixham 6-1 Crediton United 
Newton Abbot Spurs 5-1 Holsworthy 
Okehampton Argyle 4-1 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 
Plymouth Marjon 6-1 Torridgeside 
Torrington 4-3 Ottery St Mary 

Joma Devon & Exeter League 
Premier 
Lyme Regis 3-3 University of Exeter 2nds 
Throverton 6-3 Colyton 
 
Division 1 
Alphington 2nds 6-0 Halwill 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 3-2 Topsham Town 2nds 
Crediton United 2nds 5-0 Chard Town Reserves 
Lympstone 1-3 University of Exeter 3rds 
  
Division 2 
Alphington 3rds 4-4 Otterton 
Beer Albion 2nds 4-1 Exmouth Spartans 
Clyst Valley 2nds 2-2 Tedburn St Mary 
Newton St Cyres 6-2 Dunkeswell Rovers 
University of Exeter 4ths 4-5 Winkleigh 
 
Division 3 
Axmouth United 1-3 Honiton Town 2nds 
Central 4-0 Heavitree United 
Devon Yeoman 4-0 Hemyock 
Seaton Town 3-1 Feniton 2nds 
St Martins 3-0 Exeter United 
Westexe Park Rangers 2-3 Lyme Regis Reserves 
 
Division 4 
Bravehearts 2-2 Sidmouth Town 3rds 
Colyton 2nds 2-4 Broadclyst 
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 1-4 Bampton 
Culm United 0-2 Witheridge 
East Budleigh 2nds 6-3 South Zeal United 
Millwey Rise 0-6 Farway United 
 
Division 5 
AFC Exe 8-1 Topsham Town 3rds 
Heriton Fitzpaine 4-1 Cranbrook United 
Elmore 3rds 8-3 Amory Green Rovers 
 
Division 6 
Central 2nds 1-2 Okehampton Argyle 3rds 
Falcons 3-0 Devon Yeoman 2nds 
Kenn Valley United 5-2 Sandford 2nds 
University of Exeter 7ths 16-2 Seaton Town 2nds 
Witheridge 2nds 3-7 Bickleigh 
 
Division 7 
Dolton Rangers 7-1 Sidmouth Town 4ths 
Otterton 2nds 2-1 Throverton 2nds 
Starcross Dons 4-3 Beacon Knights 
 
Division 8 
City Raiders 3-2 Millwey Rise 2nds 
Newton St Cyres 2nds 3-4 Exeter Panthers 
North Tawton 1-3 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 
Whipton & Pinhoe 2-0 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 
 
Division 9 
Amory Green Rovers 2nds 0-5 Starcross Dons 2nds 
Ex Dons 3-0 Feniton Development 
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 6-1 Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves 

You may also want to watch:

Football
East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth Holy Trinity Church Parent and Toddler group stalwarts Kay Atkinson and Janine Cunningham

Kay and Janine step down after 27 years running tots' group

Tim Dixon

person
Embargoed to 1800 Thursday August 26 A young boy pulls a suitcase as refugees arrive from Afghanista

Opinion

Town's generosity to refugees is big hearted

Emma Richardson

Author Picture Icon
Harriers on race duty at the Run Exe 5km

Running

Exmouth Harriers heading to the London Marathon

Tim Herbert

person
Four bedroom luxury home close to the seafront in Exmouth

Property of the Week

Property of the Week: Ocean Quest, Exmouth

Kirsty Woodgate

person