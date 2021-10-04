Local football results
Peninsula East
Axminster Town 2-2 Bovey Tracey
Brixham 6-1 Crediton United
Newton Abbot Spurs 5-1 Holsworthy
Okehampton Argyle 4-1 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police
Plymouth Marjon 6-1 Torridgeside
Torrington 4-3 Ottery St Mary
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Lyme Regis 3-3 University of Exeter 2nds
Throverton 6-3 Colyton
Division 1
Alphington 2nds 6-0 Halwill
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 3-2 Topsham Town 2nds
Crediton United 2nds 5-0 Chard Town Reserves
Lympstone 1-3 University of Exeter 3rds
Division 2
Alphington 3rds 4-4 Otterton
Beer Albion 2nds 4-1 Exmouth Spartans
Clyst Valley 2nds 2-2 Tedburn St Mary
Newton St Cyres 6-2 Dunkeswell Rovers
University of Exeter 4ths 4-5 Winkleigh
Division 3
Axmouth United 1-3 Honiton Town 2nds
Central 4-0 Heavitree United
Devon Yeoman 4-0 Hemyock
Seaton Town 3-1 Feniton 2nds
St Martins 3-0 Exeter United
Westexe Park Rangers 2-3 Lyme Regis Reserves
Division 4
Bravehearts 2-2 Sidmouth Town 3rds
Colyton 2nds 2-4 Broadclyst
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 1-4 Bampton
Culm United 0-2 Witheridge
East Budleigh 2nds 6-3 South Zeal United
Millwey Rise 0-6 Farway United
Division 5
AFC Exe 8-1 Topsham Town 3rds
Heriton Fitzpaine 4-1 Cranbrook United
Elmore 3rds 8-3 Amory Green Rovers
Division 6
Central 2nds 1-2 Okehampton Argyle 3rds
Falcons 3-0 Devon Yeoman 2nds
Kenn Valley United 5-2 Sandford 2nds
University of Exeter 7ths 16-2 Seaton Town 2nds
Witheridge 2nds 3-7 Bickleigh
Division 7
Dolton Rangers 7-1 Sidmouth Town 4ths
Otterton 2nds 2-1 Throverton 2nds
Starcross Dons 4-3 Beacon Knights
Division 8
City Raiders 3-2 Millwey Rise 2nds
Newton St Cyres 2nds 3-4 Exeter Panthers
North Tawton 1-3 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds
Whipton & Pinhoe 2-0 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds
Division 9
Amory Green Rovers 2nds 0-5 Starcross Dons 2nds
Ex Dons 3-0 Feniton Development
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 6-1 Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves