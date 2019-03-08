Murray wins East Devon ladies March stableford

Golf club and ball Archant

Judy Murray was victorious in the March stableford at East Devon Golf Club last week, with a two under par round of 38 points, writes Helen Chivers.

Murray had two birdies on her way to her victory over the 67-strong field, including a two on the 13th hole.

Her score saw her win by one shot from ladies’ captain Ali Miller.

Judy and Ali claimed the top two places in the Silver Division with their scores of 38 and 37 points, with Mo Reynolds in third on one over par 35 points. Jane Atkin was the best of four players who all scored 33 points, taking fourth place on countback from Claire Dowling, Leslie Dawson and Rosemary Pratt.

Liz Connolly took top spot in Bronze Division with 35 points, narrowly beating Barbara Middleditch on countback. Heather Coles was a shot further back on 34 points, with Linda Knapton taking fourth place on countback from Judith Parsons as they both scored 33 points.