East Devon ladies Spring Meeting - Dobel and Morey are triumphant

PUBLISHED: 17:13 19 May 2019

East Devon Spring Meeting trophy winners; Jenny Dobel (left) and Emily Morey (right) with East Devon ladies captain Ali Miller (centre). Picture BARBARA MELLOR

East Devon Spring Meeting trophy winners; Jenny Dobel (left) and Emily Morey (right) with East Devon ladies captain Ali Miller (centre). Picture BARBARA MELLOR

Jenny Dobel and Emily Morey took home the first trophies of the season in the ladies Spring Meeting at East Devon Golf Club at the start of May, writes Helen Chivers.

East Devon Golf Club ladies Spring Meeting winners. Picture BARBARA MELLOREast Devon Golf Club ladies Spring Meeting winners. Picture BARBARA MELLOR

In the individual medal competition, Jenny claimed victory over the 86 strong field to take home the Burden Trophy for the best nett score.

Her three under par round of nett 71 was three shots clear of Sue Burley and Linda Knapton.

Emily Morey recorded the best gross score of the day, taking home the Baker Cup for the second year running with her gross score of 81, three shots clear of Helen Chivers.

Jenny took top spot in Silver division, with Sue Burley in second on nett 74. Ali Miller was a shot further back in third on nett 75 with Emily Morey taking fourth place on countback ahead of Carole Brailey as they both scored nett 76.

Linda Knapton was four shots clear at the top of Bronze division with her level par round of nett 74. Lisa Humphries took second place on countback from Bunty Bird as they both scored nett 78.

It took another countback to decide fourth place, with Barbara Mellor narrowly beating Barbara Middleditch and Sandra Sydenham on the back nine as they all recorded rounds of nett 80.

The foursomes stableford competition was won by the pairing of Sally Shackleton and Bunty Bird with an impressive four under par round of 40 points.

The pair were three shots clear of their nearest rivals Susan Carr and Tricia Trevarthen who were one under par on 37 points. Joy Wisdom and Marilyn Hobbs were a point further back in third on level par 36 points with Linda Knapton and Deidre Mackness in fourth on 35 points and Brenda Somerfield and Lisa Humphries fifth on 34 points.

