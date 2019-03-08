Advanced search

East Devon ladies net Annodata UK Golf competition win over Axe Cliff

PUBLISHED: 13:12 26 March 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

East Devon ladies were victorious in the first round of the Annodata UK Golf Club Classic last week, writes Helen Chivers.

The competition is now in its third year and the only National Golf Club Team Competition in the UK.

The elimination knock-out rounds consist of five singles matches decided by handicap match play over 18 holes.

The East Devon team were given a tricky first round tie away at Axe Cliff and the match finished in a draw at two-and-a-half each.

This meant the fifth match had to play extra holes to decide the winner and Nina Hawkins secured victory on the first play-off hole. The individual games saw Sue Burley halve, giving six shots to her opponent. Anne Serle won on the 18th after being one down with two holes to play, also giving six shots. Linda Knapton lost, six down with five holes to play, giving three shots and Deirdre Mackness won, two up with one play, in a very evenly matched game where both players had the same handicaps.

In the fifth game, Nina Hawkins lost, four down with three holes to play, giving her opponent seven shots, but she managed to par the first extra hole to secure the overall match win.

We hope for a home tie in the next round as the team strive to reach one the 16 regional finals on the way to the ultimate prize of the Grand Final at the Montecastillo Golf Resort, Cadiz, Spain in November.

Most Read

Council red tape means no more marquee outside Exmouth gastropub - without applying for a road closure

George Nightingale outside Spoken on the Strand gardens. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Man taken to hospital after lorry overturns

Police slow sign

Exmouth tree suffering from ‘significant’ basal rot will be chopped down and repurposed

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

East Budleigh pub’s plans to convert skittle alley and private flat into letting rooms is thrown out

The Rolle Arms, East Budleigh. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exf 7657-31-10SH

Missing 12-year-old from Exmouth has been found, police say

