East Devon ladies net Annodata UK Golf competition win over Axe Cliff

East Devon golf club. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon ladies were victorious in the first round of the Annodata UK Golf Club Classic last week, writes Helen Chivers.

The competition is now in its third year and the only National Golf Club Team Competition in the UK.

The elimination knock-out rounds consist of five singles matches decided by handicap match play over 18 holes.

The East Devon team were given a tricky first round tie away at Axe Cliff and the match finished in a draw at two-and-a-half each.

This meant the fifth match had to play extra holes to decide the winner and Nina Hawkins secured victory on the first play-off hole. The individual games saw Sue Burley halve, giving six shots to her opponent. Anne Serle won on the 18th after being one down with two holes to play, also giving six shots. Linda Knapton lost, six down with five holes to play, giving three shots and Deirdre Mackness won, two up with one play, in a very evenly matched game where both players had the same handicaps.

In the fifth game, Nina Hawkins lost, four down with three holes to play, giving her opponent seven shots, but she managed to par the first extra hole to secure the overall match win.

We hope for a home tie in the next round as the team strive to reach one the 16 regional finals on the way to the ultimate prize of the Grand Final at the Montecastillo Golf Resort, Cadiz, Spain in November.