East Devon Ladies Captain’s Day win for impressive Jane Atkin and Sue Harrison

(Left to right) East Devon Ladies Captain Jill Dunsford with Jane Atkin and Sue Harrison, the winners of Ladies Captain�s Day. Picture: BARBARA MELLOR Archant

Jane Atkin and Sue Harrison were the winners of this year’s Ladies Captain’s Day at East Devon Golf Club, writes Helen Chivers.

Jill Dunsford (left) with Janet Brunwin, winner of the Dolphin Trophy. Picture; BARBARA MELLOR Jill Dunsford (left) with Janet Brunwin, winner of the Dolphin Trophy. Picture; BARBARA MELLOR

The competition was a better ball with the best score between the pair counting.

The ladies also nominated three holes as joker holes before teeing off; one par three, one par four and one par five on which both scores counted and were added together.

Jane and Sue claimed victory by one shot over the field of 100 ladies with an impressive round of 50 stableford points.

The pairing of Jennie Stogdon and Helen Chivers was second for the second year running, beating Jane Ashton and Judith Glover on countback as both pairs came in with 49 points.

Jo Goldsworthy and Ali Miller were a shot back in fourth with 48 points and Mo Reynolds and Elaine Curel took fifth place on 47 points.

Mo Reynolds had an additional reason to celebrate, having holed her tee shot on the par three 13th hole for a hole-in-one.

A feat rewarded with a bottle of champagne at a socially distanced prize giving picnic held on the practice area.

The restricted ladies played a nine-hole individual stableford for the Dolphin Trophy and the winner was Janet Brunwin, who retained the trophy on countback from Hazel Munyard as they both scored 16 points.

The Spring Medal (which is normally played for in late April or early May), was contested last week and Sue Loynes and Eilidh Cameron were crowned as the first trophy winners of the year.

Sue claimed victory over the 69 strong field on a baking hot day to take home the Burden Cup for the best nett score.

Her three under par round of nett 71 was the best of three on the day, with her better back nine seeing her take the trophy ahead of Anne Sobczak and Jane Harvey.

Eilidh Cameron recorded the best gross score of the day to take home the Baker Cup with her gross score of 85.

She also won on countback, beating Sally Underwood and Alison Corney with her better back nine.

Sue took top spot in Division 1 by three shots from Rosemary Pratt, Anne Boyle and Sarah Jones – all of whom recorded level par nett 74’s. Alison Corney took fifth place with her nett 75.

Anne Sobczak took Division 2 on countback from Jane Harvey as they both returned three under par scores of nett 71. Carolyn John beat Liz Connolly into third on countback as they both scored nett 77’s and Jane Joy took fifth place ahead of Carol Thomas with a better back nine in her nett 78.