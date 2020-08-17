Advanced search

East Devon Ladies Captain’s Day win for impressive Jane Atkin and Sue Harrison

PUBLISHED: 18:32 17 August 2020

(Left to right) East Devon Ladies Captain Jill Dunsford with Jane Atkin and Sue Harrison, the winners of Ladies Captain�s Day. Picture: BARBARA MELLOR

(Left to right) East Devon Ladies Captain Jill Dunsford with Jane Atkin and Sue Harrison, the winners of Ladies Captain�s Day. Picture: BARBARA MELLOR

Archant

Jane Atkin and Sue Harrison were the winners of this year’s Ladies Captain’s Day at East Devon Golf Club, writes Helen Chivers.

Jill Dunsford (left) with Janet Brunwin, winner of the Dolphin Trophy. Picture; BARBARA MELLORJill Dunsford (left) with Janet Brunwin, winner of the Dolphin Trophy. Picture; BARBARA MELLOR

The competition was a better ball with the best score between the pair counting.

The ladies also nominated three holes as joker holes before teeing off; one par three, one par four and one par five on which both scores counted and were added together.

Jane and Sue claimed victory by one shot over the field of 100 ladies with an impressive round of 50 stableford points.

The pairing of Jennie Stogdon and Helen Chivers was second for the second year running, beating Jane Ashton and Judith Glover on countback as both pairs came in with 49 points.

Jo Goldsworthy and Ali Miller were a shot back in fourth with 48 points and Mo Reynolds and Elaine Curel took fifth place on 47 points.

Mo Reynolds had an additional reason to celebrate, having holed her tee shot on the par three 13th hole for a hole-in-one.

A feat rewarded with a bottle of champagne at a socially distanced prize giving picnic held on the practice area.

The restricted ladies played a nine-hole individual stableford for the Dolphin Trophy and the winner was Janet Brunwin, who retained the trophy on countback from Hazel Munyard as they both scored 16 points.

The Spring Medal (which is normally played for in late April or early May), was contested last week and Sue Loynes and Eilidh Cameron were crowned as the first trophy winners of the year.

Sue claimed victory over the 69 strong field on a baking hot day to take home the Burden Cup for the best nett score.

Her three under par round of nett 71 was the best of three on the day, with her better back nine seeing her take the trophy ahead of Anne Sobczak and Jane Harvey.

Eilidh Cameron recorded the best gross score of the day to take home the Baker Cup with her gross score of 85.

She also won on countback, beating Sally Underwood and Alison Corney with her better back nine.

Sue took top spot in Division 1 by three shots from Rosemary Pratt, Anne Boyle and Sarah Jones – all of whom recorded level par nett 74’s. Alison Corney took fifth place with her nett 75.

Anne Sobczak took Division 2 on countback from Jane Harvey as they both returned three under par scores of nett 71. Carolyn John beat Liz Connolly into third on countback as they both scored nett 77’s and Jane Joy took fifth place ahead of Carol Thomas with a better back nine in her nett 78.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Dog dies after falling over cliffs on Exmouth beach

Tourists are expected in large numbers to see the stunning scenery of East Devon. Picture: Simon Horn.

Kingston Road rocks! Kier construction teams up with residents to create wildlife habitat

Richard Stokes and Dean Rowsell with Danny Hatton of Kier Construction. Picture: Marcia Fletcher

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth’s minor injuries unit is open to treat cuts, burns and sprains

Exmouth Hospital

Exmouth man accused of child sex offences set for trial

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Dog dies after falling over cliffs on Exmouth beach

Tourists are expected in large numbers to see the stunning scenery of East Devon. Picture: Simon Horn.

Kingston Road rocks! Kier construction teams up with residents to create wildlife habitat

Richard Stokes and Dean Rowsell with Danny Hatton of Kier Construction. Picture: Marcia Fletcher

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth’s minor injuries unit is open to treat cuts, burns and sprains

Exmouth Hospital

Exmouth man accused of child sex offences set for trial

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon Ladies Captain’s Day win for impressive Jane Atkin and Sue Harrison

(Left to right) East Devon Ladies Captain Jill Dunsford with Jane Atkin and Sue Harrison, the winners of Ladies Captain�s Day. Picture: BARBARA MELLOR

Town set to play at Bideford on Tuesday night and you can watch it on You Tube!

Poster adveritising the live streaming of the Exmouth Town pre-season friendly at Bideford on Tuesday night. Picture ARCHANT

Brixington Blues Under-15s edge a seven-goal thriller

Brixington Blues Under-15 celebrate one of their goals in a 4-3 success over Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Budleigh Salterton to enjoy home comforts at start of new league campaign

Football on pitch

Ann Vincent and Rosemary Carter lead the way in the Budleigh ladies’ competitions

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn