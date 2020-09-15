East Devon Ladies Autumn Medal - Victory for Shackleton and Corney

The ladies of East Devon Golf Club competed for an assortment of trophies in the Autumn Medal last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Sally Shackleton was victorious in a close fought medal competition between 70 players, winning the nett Autumn Cup on countback with a level par round of nett 74. Her better back nine saw her take claim top spot ahead of Rowan Edbrooke, Jane Harvey and Alison Corney.

Alison Corney won the Pheasant Trophy for the lowest gross score on the day with her ten over gross round of 84.

The destiny of two other trophies was also decided on the day as the results of the Spring and Autumn Medals were combined to find the best players over the two competitions.

The winner of the Mathieson Cup for the best nett aggregate score was Jane Harvey with a nett 145, with Alison Corney taking home the Peggy Anstey Salver for the best gross aggregate score with a total of 169 shots.

Rowan Edbrooke was the winner of Division 1 with her nett 74, with Alison Corney in second on countback. They were one shot clear of Linda Anderson, Mo Reynolds and Jo Goldsworthy who all scored one over par, nett 75s

Shackleton topped Division Two on countback from Jane Harvey (both nett 74s) with Sandra Sydenham in third with a nett 75. Barbara Middleditch was two shots furth back in fourth on nett 77.