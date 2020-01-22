East Devon hole-in-one stableford success for Browring

Jason Browring was the runaway winner of the men's January stableford at East Devon Golf Club last Saturday, writes Helen Chivers.

Clearly enjoying the winter sunshine Browring romped to victory over the field of 90 players with a hole-in-one on the par three fourth hole, followed up with birdies on the sixth and 18th holes on his way to an impressive seven under par round of 43 stableford points.

Jason topped Division Two by seven shots from Rob Lippett, who got a three on the par four 18th hole in his level par round of 36 points.

Neil Rice was the best of three players on 35 points, taking third place with a better back nine ahead of Erik Nielsen and Steve Robinson.

Division One was won by Robin Murray with 34 points including a birdie three on the par four second hole. Robert Dance was narrowly beaten into second place on countback despite recording birdies on the first, sixth, eighth and 18th holes!

Russell Corney took third place on countback ahead of Oliver Paget and John May as they all recorded three over par rounds of 33 points.

● David Fish was the winner of the first Seniors stableford of the year at East Devon Golf Club.

Fish shot a one under par round of 37 stableford points to take top spot in a close fought January stableford.

David claimed victory by one shot from Stephen Phillips, John Bain and Chris Bird all of whom returned level par rounds of 36 points.

Countback was needed to determine fifth and sixth with David Lavelle (fifth) and David Pagett (sixth) both scoring 35 points. Cliff Lockwood was the toast of the clubhouse as he recorded a hole-in-one at the club, the first in 2020 - on what is known as the notoriously tricky three 10th hole.