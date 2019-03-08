East Devon Heslop Cup success for Paul Parnell

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There are two competitions to report this week, writes Paul Willoughby

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firstly, the April Medal and Heslop Cup, played on the first Saturday of April, and the Spring Pheasant Stableford foursomes, which took place on Saturday (April 13).

I'll get to the results later, but Medal you all understand – every shot counts, bushes and all, so the winner is the one who takes the fewest strokes.

The Heslop Cup is the competition played by the winners of the twelve monthly medals in 2018 and the decider was played on the first Saturday of April. The format for the Spring Pheasant foursomes is pairs, taking alternate shots till the ball is holed.

This is the epitome of a true team game and to win, both contestants have to play well; if one plays well and the other badly then, firstly, they won't win and, secondly, the pair could get somewhat frazzled with the better player suggesting he might choose another partner next time!

As I write this, the final round of The Masters is about to start in Augusta, Georgia. How exciting and thank goodness we can watch it, live, on the BBC – with Peter Alliss as one of the commentators. Yeay! He's the best. As I can't tell you the results, I thought you might be interested in a few behind-the-scenes facts about this prestigious event.

The Masters was started by the amateur champion Bobby Jones in 1930 – the land was a former plant nursery. First played 85 years ago in 1934, the tournament is smaller than those of the other major championships because it is an invitation-only event. I haven't been invited yet, but am ever hopeful!

Since 1949, a green jacket has been awarded to the champion, who must return it to the clubhouse one year after his victory (with wine stains removed), although it remains his personal property and is stored with other champions' jackets in a specially designated cloakroom.

No champion may remove his jacket from the club grounds. Beginning in 1963, legendary golfers, usually past champions, have hit an honorary tee shot on the morning of the first round to commence play. These have included Gene Sarazen, Sam Snead, Byron Nelson, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

Nicklaus has the most Masters wins, with six between 1963 and 1986. Palmer and Tiger Woods won four each and Gary Player, from South Africa, was the first non-American player to win the tournament in 1961; the second was Seve Ballesteros, the champion in 1980 and 1983. (Acknowledgment and thanks to Wikipedia!) There, you didn't know that, did you? Amazing what you can learn by reading the Journal! The temperature at Augusta is currently 27 degrees and the chance of rain is 100 per cent. Whoops!

Right, now for those results. Firstly the Heslop Cup: this was won by Paul Parnell from Division Three from a handicap of 18, now 17. Well done, Paul – a loud round of applause awaits you at the annual prizegiving later in the year. The medal results are as follows:-

Division One: 1, Leigh Jones, net 68 from a handicap of two, now 1.7. Well done, Leigh – impressive play. Leigh also scored two twos at the fourth and the 10th; 2, Tom Peters, 71 (7 now 6); 3, Guy Peters, 72 (5); 4, Glenn Tucker, also 72 (6 now 5)

Division Two: 1, Andrew Procter, net 65, (13 now 11); 2, Erik Nielsen, 69 (13 now 12); 3, Bill Coles, 76 (13); 4, Chris Taunton, our illustrious club chairman, 76 (10)

Division Three: 1, Jason Browring, net 66, (14 now 12); 2, Paul Parnell, 71 (18 now 17); 3, Matthew Maslen, 72 (14).

There were nine twos sharing a pot of £220.

Now the Spring Pheasant, played in a strong easterly and very cold wind: 1, Phil Keen and John May, 33 points. Well done, you two, especially in challenging conditions; 2, Cliff Lockwood and Andy Pelosi, 32 (Andy had a hole-in-one on the fourth – wow – that's brilliant!); 3, Neil Rice and Paul Heys, 32; 4, John Pulman and Jim Colvin, also 32. There were two twos sharing a pot of £160 – Bob Martin and Paul Sear. Stewart Jackson and Nigel Goode. Very well deserved.