East Devon Harvey Gillingham Salvers success for Neil Roughton and Kim Johnson

PUBLISHED: 09:34 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 15 May 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

The May medal was played at East Devon on the first Saturday of May, and the Harvey Gillingham Salvers competition took place the following Saturday, writes Paul Willoughby.

The May medal incorporated the Warn Cup which was presented to the club in 1921 and is awarded to the best player on the day throughout all three divisions.

If anyone knows anything about Mr Warn, then I'd be pleased to hear from them. The Harvey-Gillingham Salvers is the slightly more relaxed medal competition played in pairs (known as a four-ball, better ball - yes, I know; it should be a two-ball batter ball - don't ask!) when if you make a Horlicks of a shot/hole, you can always rely on your partner - or not!

Now, what's new on the golfing scene? Well, you may never have heard of Max Homa (from the USA, I'm afraid, not the UK); he's a young American who has come from relative obscurity to reach the dizzy heights of big money by winning the Wells Fargo Championship last week at Quail Hollow, North Carolina with a stonking 15 under par.

I'm sure we'll be seeing a lot more of him on golf leader boards in the future, even though he's not a Brit. You'll be glad to hear that close on his heels and in third place was Justin Rose with 12 under, followed by our own Paul Casey with nine under. The purse for the competition was about £6 million so they can all afford the rent this month!

Of more importance to me is the paucity (go on, look it up!) of swallows and house martins. The skies should be full of them by now but I am reliably informed by the RSPB that it is principally the weather which has delayed their departure from Africa. These small birds still have to run the gauntlet of trappers and guns in the Mediterranean area (how misguided are they?) but I am assured that they will still be here, albeit rather later than usual. Keep watching.

Now for those of you who don't give a fig for Wells Fargo or swallows, here are the results. The winner of the Warn Cup is our own head greenkeeper, Paul Newcombe with a gross 72 from a handicap of 1.5.

Paul has been at the top of his game for years and years and this result shows that he still is. Well done, Paul. The scores for the May medal are as follows:-

Division 1: 2, Jim Colvin, net 71 (4); 3, Matt Stone, 71 (6); 4, Bob Martin, 72 (4); 5, Robin Murray, 72 (3)

Division 2: 1, Martyn Hailstone, net 73 (12); 2, Neil Sear, 73 (10); 3, Nigel Goode, 74 (11); 4, John Connolly, 74 (9); 5, Geoff Millardship, 75 (12)

Division 3: 1, Ben Platt, 72 (16); 2, Gary Bishop, 72 (27 now 26); 3, Simon Harding, 73 (17); 4, Paul Baker, 74 (19); 5, Trevor Reeve, 74 (18)

Now for the Harvey Gillingham Salvers which was won by a single point by Neil Roughton and Kim Johnson with an excellent 63 strokes.

Hard on their heels, with 64s, were five teams, Geoff Millardship and Jason Wride, Andy Eley and Andrew Neilan, Tony Williams and David Handford and Simon Harding and Charlie Stafford.

