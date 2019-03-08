Advanced search

Digital Decoded

East Devon Handicap Challenge joy for Robert Dance

PUBLISHED: 08:55 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 04 July 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The second round of the Scratch and Handicap Challenge took place at East Devon on the final Saturday of June, writes Paul Willoughby.

The handicap bit you can understand but the Scratch bit/portion you might not; it's where there is no handicap advantage and you play level with your opponents and the course.

The best description would be like pitting the worst player in the club against the best, on equal terms or like me playing against Tiger Woods. It is a very impressive challenge and requires everyone to raise their game.

Well, Wimbledon starts today and whilst that heralds the start of an exciting action packed fortnight, I use it as a reminder that The Open is not far away.

This is the highlight of the UK's golfing year and will take place on the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland between July 18 and 21.

There will be 156 players and at the moment, Rory McIlroy and America's Brooks Koepka are the bookies' favourite with odds of 10-1. Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods are just off the lead with odds of 12-1. The concentration required to maintain a good score is immense - it's bad enough when we play just one round at East Devon but imagine having to keep that concentration for four rounds with thousands of people watching you and millions more glued to their television screens!

Lesser mortals would crumble. Watching the US Open a few weeks ago I was heartened to hear the many golfing experts in the crowd shouting, 'In the hole' when the ball has just been hit from the tee on a par 5, 520 yard hole.

Oh what joy that brought to my heart and reminded me how glad I am that I live this side of the Atlantic!

Unfortunately some of those 'experts' (from the order Dipsticcus Stupidus - and we have some home grown ones as well) will be attending Portrush so you'll no doubt hear their outbursts; they should be asked to leave the course as their stupid shout does nothing to aid the concentration of the players.

Now those results; first the Handicap Challenge and the winner was Robert Dance with rounds of 70 and 71 giving him a total of 141. Well done, Robert. Second by a whisker was Tom Peters with 72 and 70 -142 and third by an even smaller whisker and on countback was Tom's father, Guy Peters also with 70 and 72 - 142.

The Scratch Challenge was also won by Robert Dance with scores of 73 and 74 - 147. You were on fire that day, Rob. Second was Robin Murray with scores of 75 and 75 - 150, and third was our head greenkeeper, Paul Newcombe with scores of 74 and 77 - 151.

Well, that was my last golfing article for the Journal. After six and a half years I've decided to hang up my quill so I hope you have enjoyed my verbal meanderings and thank you for reading them.

Most Read

Exmouth Tidal Defence scheme: Flooding could be worse than 2014

Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-06-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Exmouth Tidal Defence scheme: Flooding could be worse than 2014

Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-06-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon Handicap Challenge joy for Robert Dance

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira quite on the club action front, but still a mighty busy place!

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife

Lowman hits unbeaten ton as Woodbury & NSC just miss out against high-flying Sidmouth III

Boundary Stock

Sidmouth thrash Exmouth to book Devon T20 Finals Day berth

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ex-players to come together to remember golden eras for local football

The 'Budley Bulldogs' formed in 1999. Picture: Mark Paver
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists