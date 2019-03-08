East Devon golfers win the Jurassic Challenge for the first time

The East Devon seniors who won the Jurrasic Challenge competition played at Lyme Regis Golf Club: (Back row, left to right) Malcolm Pressey. Martin Wisdom. Chris Bird and Christopher Allison; (Front row, left to right) David Hazlewood. Clive Pantoll. Charlie Kerslake (team Captain) and Dennis Chivers. Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB Archant

East Devon golf club have won the Jurassic Challenge, writes Paul Willoughby.

This is a four ball better ball competition contested by 12 clubs from Devon, Somerset and Dorset, and has been running for five years.

The match was held at Lyme Regis golf club on the second Tuesday of April and this is the first time East Devon have won it.

Pictured, holding the trophy is the proud East Devoon Senior’s captain, Charlie Kerslake.

