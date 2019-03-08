Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

East Devon golfers win the Jurassic Challenge for the first time

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 14 April 2019

The East Devon seniors who won the Jurrasic Challenge competition played at Lyme Regis Golf Club: (Back row, left to right) Malcolm Pressey. Martin Wisdom. Chris Bird and Christopher Allison; (Front row, left to right) David Hazlewood. Clive Pantoll. Charlie Kerslake (team Captain) and Dennis Chivers. Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

The East Devon seniors who won the Jurrasic Challenge competition played at Lyme Regis Golf Club: (Back row, left to right) Malcolm Pressey. Martin Wisdom. Chris Bird and Christopher Allison; (Front row, left to right) David Hazlewood. Clive Pantoll. Charlie Kerslake (team Captain) and Dennis Chivers. Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

Archant

East Devon golf club have won the Jurassic Challenge, writes Paul Willoughby.

This is a four ball better ball competition contested by 12 clubs from Devon, Somerset and Dorset, and has been running for five years.

The match was held at Lyme Regis golf club on the second Tuesday of April and this is the first time East Devon have won it.

Pictured, holding the trophy is the proud East Devoon Senior’s captain, Charlie Kerslake.

The team members are (from top left) Malcolm Pressey. Martin Wisdom, Chris Bird and Christopher Allison. Seated are David Hazlewood, Clive Pantoll, Charlie Kerslake and Dennis Chivers.

Most Read

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon golfers win the Jurassic Challenge for the first time

The East Devon seniors who won the Jurrasic Challenge competition played at Lyme Regis Golf Club: (Back row, left to right) Malcolm Pressey. Martin Wisdom. Chris Bird and Christopher Allison; (Front row, left to right) David Hazlewood. Clive Pantoll. Charlie Kerslake (team Captain) and Dennis Chivers. Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

Exmouth Town Under-13s see promotion hopes ended in defeat at Stoke Hill

Exmouth Town’s title tivals win to close gap / Town Reserves draw / Cockles win at Cleve - Saturday’s local sport round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Ken Walker’s paintings inspire exhibition on Budleigh’s changing high street

Ken Walker. Picture: Fairlynch Museum

Your garden waste collections could soon become free, but must be fully funded warns council

Waste bins. Picture: Radar
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists