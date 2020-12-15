East Devon Golf Club helps local charity build a new classroom

The members of East Devon Golf Club, with the help of the Wooden Spoon Rugby Charity, have raised over £36,000 for Sirona Therapeutic Horsemanship at the Dartington Hall Estate.

Fundraising started on New Years Day and culminated in the late summer Charity Day and Silent Auction.

In between, members used the adversity of lockdown to raise funds on their doorsteps with plant and handicraft stalls, and saw homemade face coverings become best sellers.

Club Captain Malcolm Pressey said: “We know this year has been difficult for many of us and to say we are delighted with the generosity of the members and friends of East Devon Golf Club would be an understatement.

“We had originally hoped to raise enough money to help Sirona buy and equip a small Shepherd’s Hut classroom but it soon became obvious that Covid social distancing restrictions meant a much bigger classroom was needed.

“Amazingly, as a Club, we raised an incredible £18,250 and we are hugely appreciative of the support of Wooden Spoon and their members who matched our fundraising with £18,000. A grand total of £36,250!”

As a result, Sirona has been able to purchase a new classroom, which will be delivered on December 15, as well as the little Shepherd’s Hut, which was the original goal for the Club to supply.

Sarah Urwin, Chair of Trustees for Sirona said: “This is a truly incredible result, in a sad and difficult year. The Sirona team feel huge gratitude for the generosity of East Devon Golf Club and the Wooden Spoon Rugby Charity.

“The funds raised will enable us to continue our vital work supporting many more vulnerable and at-risk young people and their families, both through the current pandemic and also for years to come. The spacious new building really is a game-changer for our programme.”

Therapeutic Horsemanship is a form of intervention that provides the opportunity for people to gain new skills, increased confidence and other benefits through participating in equine-based activities centred on a positive horsemanship approach, in an outdoor, rural environment.

Sirona has qualified therapists who facilitate these sessions.