East Devon Golf Club ease to Palairet Memorial Trophy semi-final spot

(Left to right): David Fish, Paul Mullerworth, Matt Stone, Leigh Jones, Jason Wride, Paul Heys, Ray Dawson (Vice Captain), Richard Price-Hughes, Glenn Tucker, Bob Martin (Palairet Captain), Paul Newcombe & Joe Sharp. Picture: EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB Archant

East Devon Golf Club Mens romped to a 5-0 victory in the quarter-final of the Palairet Memorial Trophy.

The team secured their semi-final spot after defeating last year's losing finalists Crediton.

In the opening game, Leigh Jones and Paul Mullerworth came from behind to win before the second pair of Paul Newcombe and Matt Stone eased to a 7-5 victory.

By the time East Devon's Jason Wride and Paul Heys teed off, the pressure was firmly on the Crediton players and the match result was secured when that game ended 6-4 to East Devon.

The clean sweep was confirmed when the pairs of David Fish and Joe Sharp along with Glenn Tucker and Richard Price-Hughes both won their games.

East Devon will now face Wrangaton in the semi-final which will be held at Yelverton Golf Club on Sunday August 18. If they win that, a final against Tiverton or Teignmouth awaits.