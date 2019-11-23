East Devon Golf Club serves up super support for Exmouth charity

(Left to right) Maria Nolan EDGC general manager, Robin Grenyer , club captain, Helen Tribble from Open Door and Ali Miller, EDGC ladies captain. Picture; EDGC Archant

East Devon Golf Club were very pleased to support 'Open Door' as the Captains Charity for 2019.

Various fundraising events were held throughout the year and with the generous support of the members £12,900 was raised.

Open Door, based in Exmouth, has been at the heart of the community for over 20 years and supports various groups of vulnerable people including the homeless and those affected by domestic abuse and cyber bullying.

They also run a community café on Church Street in Exmouth, which is open to everyone for snacks and meals.

For more information on this very worthy charity please see their website www.opendoorexmouth.org.uk