East Devon Golf Club’s Captains’ Charity Day raises over £16,000

The Band that played at the ED Golf Club Captains Day Picture EDGC Archant

Over £16,000 was raised for charity at East Devon Golf Club last Wednesday, writes Helen Chivers.

Members and friends of East Devon Golf Club came together for the annual Captains’ Charity Day with the goal of raising as much money as possible for this year’s charity, Wooden Spoon, and the Captains chosen project Sirona which provides equine-based therapeutic and educational activities to young people at their bespoke centre on the Dartington Hall Estate.

In addition to the main team competition, two best scores counting from four players, there were additional challenges of Nearest the Pin competitions on the four par three holes and an extra ‘Nearest the Gin’ competition on the par 10th hole generously sponsored by Paul Parnell of The Jack in the Green. For a small donation players tried to land a ball as close as they could to a ‘Nearest the Gin’ marker to win a special limited edition Ben Moon Bottle of Gin and two speciality glasses.

The weather gods were kind as early morning fog disappeared to leave a warm sunny day, perfect for golf. A small band of military musicians played the golfers down the final hole, and could apparently be heard at the farthest reaches of the course.

Club Captain Malcolm Pressey said: “To say that this year has not been easy is possibly an understatement and we were so pleased to be able to hold our Charity Day.

“Our challenge, with Wooden Spoons support, has been to try to help Sirona purchase a new classroom. The Covid restrictions have made it really difficult for them to keep the children and young adults at the required distance apart and they urgently need to purchase a portable classroom.

“We won’t know the final amount raised to help Sirona until next month when our Silent Auction closes, but Charity Day has been incredible with every £1 raised matched with an additional £1 by Wooden Spoon. A huge thank you to everyone that made the day a success and helped us raise so much for such a worthwhile cause.”

Golf Results

1st: Phil Griffin, John Hall, Geoff Nicholls and Richard Gerry – 95pts

2nd: Ian Crook, Andrew Cotton, Gary Dobel and Bill Roper – 89pts

3rd: Ray Dawson, Kevin Jennings, Graham Burch and John May – 88pts

4th: Stephen Phillips, John Dick, Chris Taunton and John Thatcher – 87pts

5th: Judy Murray, Maureen Reynolds, Gudrun Nolan and Rosemary Ashford – 87pts

The Nearest the Pin

4th Hole – Jim Colvin

8th Hole – John May

10th Hole – Jim Colvin

13th Hole – David Adamson

‘Nearest The Gin’

Jim Colvin