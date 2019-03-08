Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

East Devon Golf Club latest - Parsons wins the Horton Cup

PUBLISHED: 13:19 02 July 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Helen Chivers was the winner of the June stableford competition at East Devon Golf Club, with Judith Parsons taking home the Horton Trophy for 2019.

The Horton Cup is played annually alongside the June stableford and was donated by Mrs Samantha Horton in 1995 for ladies whose handicaps are 29 and above. This year, Judith Parsons recorded a three over par round of 33 points to take home the trophy.

The June stableford was won by Helen Chivers, with her level par round of 36 points seeing her take victory over the field of 82 players by one shot.

Chivers took top spot in Silver division, one shot clear of Alison Corney in second place. Jo Goldsworthy took third place on countback from Sally Underwood as they both scored 34 points and countback was again needed to decide fifth place, with Sue Harrison just beating Nina Hawkins with her better back nine as they both came home with 33 points.

Julie Ann Clarke was one shot clear at the top of Bronze division with a one over par round of 35 points. Alison Kent was a shot back on 34 points, while Maria Heard narrowly beat Judith Parsons on countback to take third spot. Once again countback came into play to separate Teresa Tea and Carol Tomas as they both scored 32 points, Tea ultimately claiming fifth place.

Most Read

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Family of Exmouth air crash victim launch legal action

Joanna Toole, 36, died while on board a flight from Ethiopia to Kenya. Picture: Adrian Toole

Glowing praise for local pubs in prestigious AA guide

Bridge Inn Topsham

Most Read

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Family of Exmouth air crash victim launch legal action

Joanna Toole, 36, died while on board a flight from Ethiopia to Kenya. Picture: Adrian Toole

Glowing praise for local pubs in prestigious AA guide

Bridge Inn Topsham

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon Golf Club latest - Parsons wins the Horton Cup

Golf club and ball

Topsham 2nds toppled at Filleigh and slip to third in the table

Picture: Thinkstock

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

East Devon race ace Harry Tincknell wins his first Daytona Prototype international in New York

Harry Tincknell with his team after their New York success. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL

Framed in time: photo group recreates historical pictures

Clock Tower. Picture: John Perriam
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists