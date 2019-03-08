East Devon Golf Club latest - Parsons wins the Horton Cup

Golf club and ball Archant

Helen Chivers was the winner of the June stableford competition at East Devon Golf Club, with Judith Parsons taking home the Horton Trophy for 2019.

The Horton Cup is played annually alongside the June stableford and was donated by Mrs Samantha Horton in 1995 for ladies whose handicaps are 29 and above. This year, Judith Parsons recorded a three over par round of 33 points to take home the trophy.

The June stableford was won by Helen Chivers, with her level par round of 36 points seeing her take victory over the field of 82 players by one shot.

Chivers took top spot in Silver division, one shot clear of Alison Corney in second place. Jo Goldsworthy took third place on countback from Sally Underwood as they both scored 34 points and countback was again needed to decide fifth place, with Sue Harrison just beating Nina Hawkins with her better back nine as they both came home with 33 points.

Julie Ann Clarke was one shot clear at the top of Bronze division with a one over par round of 35 points. Alison Kent was a shot back on 34 points, while Maria Heard narrowly beat Judith Parsons on countback to take third spot. Once again countback came into play to separate Teresa Tea and Carol Tomas as they both scored 32 points, Tea ultimately claiming fifth place.