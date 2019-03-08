East Devon Golf Club into Palairet memorial trophy semi-finals after success over Honiton

The East Devon Golf Club Palairet team: Back row; Joe Sharp, Paul Mullerworth, Paul Heys, Matt Stone, Neil Sear, David Fish. Front row; Tom Peters, Jason Wride, Paul Sear, Guy Peters, Ray Dawson (match captain). Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB Archant

East Devon Golf Club have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Palairet Memorial Trophy, which is a Devon county wide cup competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The semi-final berth was booked following a convincing 4-1 win over Honiton at Woodbury Park Golf Club.

The format of the competition is foursomes (alternate shot) match play. The East Devon team got off to a flying start in three of the matches which was maintained throughout resulting in wins for Matt Stone and Paul Mullerworth (four-and-three), Joe Sharp and David Fish (seven-and-five), and victory being secured by Jason Wride and Paul Heys (six-and-five).

The father-and-son combination of Guy and Tom Peters recovered from losing the opening two holes of their match by going on to win three-and-one.

In the final match the Sear brothers, Paul and Neil had a battle on their hands from the outset, giving four shots to their opponents, they had a poor start, but battled away and finally conceded defeat on the 16th.

Crediton will be the quarter final opponents with this match being played at Stover Golf Club on Sunday, July 28.

The East Devon team on duty was: Joe Sharp, Paul Mullerworth, Paul Heys, Matt Stone, Neil Sear, David Fish, Tom Peters, Jason Wride, Paul Sear, Guy Peters and, as match captain, Ray Dawson.