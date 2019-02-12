East Devon ‘Four clubs and a putter’ success for Richard Jerry

The East Devon Seniors played a ‘Four clubs and a putter’ competition on the penultimate Monday of February (18th), writes Paul Willoughby.

The playing format shouldn’t require any explanation!

Here are some dates for your diary. As always, the 2019 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia opens the Majors this year. It will be the 83rd Masters and will be played between April 11 and 14.

Winners of a previous Masters receive a lifetime invitation, but although they are entitled to play for as long as they like, they are recommended not to play when they or their golf become an embarrassment!

In other words, quit while you’re ahead.

The 101st US PGA will have a large field of 156 players and the event will take place at Bethpage Black Course, Long Island, New York between May 13 and 19.

This is regarded as the most prestigious US golfing event, played for the Wanamaker Trophy – which was ‘lost’ by Walter Hagen in 1925 (how embarrassing for him) and ‘found’ in 1930.

The USA will hold its 124th Open at Pebble Beach, California for the sixth time between June 10 and 16, 2019.

That is a stunning course (nearly as good as East Devon) – have a look at their website. Graeme McDowell won the championship in 2010 and became the first European to win the US Open since Tony Jacklin in 1970.

Back in the UK, the 148th Open Championship is scheduled for July 18 to 21 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Antrim, Northern Ireland.

It will be the second Open Championship at the course, 68 years after the first in 1951.

I wonder if they ever play ‘Four clubs and a putter’?

With that in mind, here are Monday’s results: 1, Richard Gerry, 37 points, from a handicap of 15. Well done, Richard; 2, Chris Taunton, also with 37 points (10) but second on countback. Excellent play, Chris; 3, Andy Pelosi, 36 (5); 4, George Rogers, 35 (14); 5, Brian Welch, 35 (18); 6, Danny Barrett, 35 (15)

There were nine twos sharing a pot of £65. Stewart Jackson scored two of them on the fourth and on the 10th.