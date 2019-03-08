East Devon four-ball success for Robinson and Platt

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Last week’s two competitions at East Devon were both four-ball betterballs, writes Mike Knapton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Other sports would call them ‘Doubles’, but golf has its own unique terminology, the origins of which have been lost in the mists of time.

Both competitions were played in similar conditions – damp, showery and breezy – and attracted full fields.

The secret of success is for both players not to play badly on the same holes and look for an average of five points every two holes to post a winning score.

On Saturday this is exactly what the leading team of Steve Robinson and Ben Platt achieved, their 45 points beating the 43 points of Neil Roughton and Kim Johnson. John May and Phil Keen came third, also with 43 points.

There were 15 ‘twos’, notably by Noel Westlake on the fourth and eighth, by Ian Crook (who plays once a blue moon) and Ali Singleton (who pointed his out to me in the foyer)!!

The seniors had similar results with captain-elect Malcolm Pressey and past captain John Bain clocking up 44 points.

In second place was the ‘real seniors’ team of octogenarians Mike Wall and Brian Welch, with 43 points, beating Trevor Huxtable and Howard Clark by one point.

There were 13 ‘twos’, notably two by the aforementioned Malcolm Pressey.

The seniors’ section seems to have expanded quite drastically in the last couple of years.

This is not only due to the usual ingress of retirees, but many established members have reached the magical age of 60.

This brings to mind the old saying about policemen looking younger and I’m sure some of us look around and think this could apply to the senior section!

Perhaps we should look at changing eligibility; for instance, to only admit those seniors receiving their state/OAP pensions! Now there’s a thought!