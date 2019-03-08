Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

East Devon four-ball success for Robinson and Platt

PUBLISHED: 10:16 27 March 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Last week’s two competitions at East Devon were both four-ball betterballs, writes Mike Knapton.

Other sports would call them ‘Doubles’, but golf has its own unique terminology, the origins of which have been lost in the mists of time.

Both competitions were played in similar conditions – damp, showery and breezy – and attracted full fields.

The secret of success is for both players not to play badly on the same holes and look for an average of five points every two holes to post a winning score.

On Saturday this is exactly what the leading team of Steve Robinson and Ben Platt achieved, their 45 points beating the 43 points of Neil Roughton and Kim Johnson. John May and Phil Keen came third, also with 43 points.

There were 15 ‘twos’, notably by Noel Westlake on the fourth and eighth, by Ian Crook (who plays once a blue moon) and Ali Singleton (who pointed his out to me in the foyer)!!

The seniors had similar results with captain-elect Malcolm Pressey and past captain John Bain clocking up 44 points.

In second place was the ‘real seniors’ team of octogenarians Mike Wall and Brian Welch, with 43 points, beating Trevor Huxtable and Howard Clark by one point.

There were 13 ‘twos’, notably two by the aforementioned Malcolm Pressey.

The seniors’ section seems to have expanded quite drastically in the last couple of years.

This is not only due to the usual ingress of retirees, but many established members have reached the magical age of 60.

This brings to mind the old saying about policemen looking younger and I’m sure some of us look around and think this could apply to the senior section!

Perhaps we should look at changing eligibility; for instance, to only admit those seniors receiving their state/OAP pensions! Now there’s a thought!

Most Read

Council red tape means no more marquee outside Exmouth gastropub - without applying for a road closure

George Nightingale outside Spoken on the Strand gardens. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Man taken to hospital after lorry overturns

Police slow sign

Missing 12-year-old from Exmouth has been found, police say

River Otter is the back drop for a special marriage proposal

Kurt Baker and Kirstin Cordes who are now engaged after Kurt proposed on this Budleigh Salterton bench. Picture: Kurt Baker

Exmouth tree suffering from ‘significant’ basal rot will be chopped down and repurposed

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Council red tape means no more marquee outside Exmouth gastropub - without applying for a road closure

George Nightingale outside Spoken on the Strand gardens. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Man taken to hospital after lorry overturns

Police slow sign

Missing 12-year-old from Exmouth has been found, police say

River Otter is the back drop for a special marriage proposal

Kurt Baker and Kirstin Cordes who are now engaged after Kurt proposed on this Budleigh Salterton bench. Picture: Kurt Baker

Exmouth tree suffering from ‘significant’ basal rot will be chopped down and repurposed

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon four-ball success for Robinson and Platt

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

Wellbeloved try double as Exmouth Nomads see off Honiton 2nds

Dave Wellbeloved in action for Exmouth Nomads during the win over Honiton. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Budleigh bowlers close in on places at Finals Day

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Hocking hat-trick takes East Budleigh closer to promotion

ECB chief executive to speak at Sandy Park cricket conference on Thursday night

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists