East Devon Football Results
- Credit: Submitted
Toolstation Western League Premier
Bridgwater United 0-2 Exmouth Town
South-West Peninsula League East
Brixham 0-0 Okehampton Argyle
Elmore 2-0 Plymouth Marjon
Holsworthy 2-1 Newton Abbot Spurs
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2-3 Torridgeside
Torpoint Athletic 4-1 Cullompton Rangers
Torrington 1-1 Axminster Town
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Budleigh Salterton 2-3 Topsham Town
Exmouth Town 2nds 0-2 North Molton Sports Club
Braunton 2-1 Liverton United
Clyst Valley 1-3 Feniton
Newtown 3-4 Exwick Villa
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Colyton 1-1 Throverton
Dawlish United 0-2 Kentisbeare
Okehampton Argyle 5-3 Ottery St Mary 2nds
Sidmouth Town 2nds 2-4 Lapford
Division 1
Alphington 2nds 5-0 Crediton United 2nds
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 0-2 Upottery
East Budleigh 3-3 Sandford
Halwill 0-5 Chard Town Reserves
Hatherleigh Town 4-1 Lympstone
Newtown 2nds 1-4 Wellington Reserves
Division 2
Chagford 0-6 Newton St Cyres
Exmouth Spartans 0-3 Alphington 3rds
Otterton 4-2 Dunkeswell Rovers
Tedburn St Mary 2-4 Clyst Valley 2nds
Division 3
Exeter United 3-7 Hemyock
Heavitree United 3-2 Seaton Town
Honiton Town 2nds 1-6 Central
Division 4
Bampton 0-4 Farway United
Broadclyst 4-0 Colyton 2nds
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 2-9 Cranbrook
Sidmouth Town 3rds 2-2 Millwey Rise
Division 5
Topsham Town 3rds 0-0 Awliscombe
Division 6
Bickleigh 2-2 Falcons FC
Central 2nds 10-1 Seaton Town 2nds
Devon Yeoman 2nds 1-1 Kenn Valley
Division 7
AFC Morchard Bishop 1-3 Starcross Dons
Beacon Knights 4-2 Priory
Dolton Rangers 6-0 Bradninch
Throverton 2nds 6-2 Otterton 2nds
Division 8
Exeter Panthers 2-2 Cranbrook United 2nds
Millwey Rise 2nds 1-1 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds
The Heart of Oak 3-1 Tedburn St Mary 2nds
Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 7-2 City Raiders
Whipton & Pinhoe 8-0 North Tawton
Division 9
City Raiders 2nds 3-0 Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves
Ex Dons 2-3 Hatherleigh Town 2nds
Hemyock 2nds 3-1 Amory Green Rovers
Starcross Dons 2nds 0-1 South Zeal United 2nds