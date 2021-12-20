News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
East Devon Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 10:58 AM December 20, 2021
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

Toolstation Western League Premier 
Bridgwater United 0-2 Exmouth Town 

South-West Peninsula League East 
Brixham 0-0 Okehampton Argyle 
Elmore 2-0 Plymouth Marjon 
Holsworthy 2-1 Newton Abbot Spurs 
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2-3 Torridgeside 
Torpoint Athletic 4-1 Cullompton Rangers 
Torrington 1-1 Axminster Town 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East 
Budleigh Salterton 2-3 Topsham Town 
Exmouth Town 2nds 0-2 North Molton Sports Club 
Braunton 2-1 Liverton United 
Clyst Valley 1-3 Feniton 
Newtown 3-4 Exwick Villa 

Joma Devon & Exeter League  
Premier 
Colyton 1-1 Throverton 
Dawlish United 0-2 Kentisbeare 
Okehampton Argyle 5-3 Ottery St Mary 2nds 
Sidmouth Town 2nds 2-4 Lapford 

Division 1 
Alphington 2nds 5-0 Crediton United 2nds 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 0-2 Upottery 
East Budleigh 3-3 Sandford 
Halwill 0-5 Chard Town Reserves 
Hatherleigh Town 4-1 Lympstone 
Newtown 2nds 1-4 Wellington Reserves 

Division 2 
Chagford 0-6 Newton St Cyres 
Exmouth Spartans 0-3 Alphington 3rds 
Otterton 4-2 Dunkeswell Rovers 
Tedburn St Mary 2-4 Clyst Valley 2nds 

Division 3 
Exeter United 3-7 Hemyock 
Heavitree United 3-2 Seaton Town 
Honiton Town 2nds 1-6 Central 

Division 4 
Bampton 0-4 Farway United 
Broadclyst 4-0 Colyton 2nds 
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 2-9 Cranbrook 
Sidmouth Town 3rds 2-2 Millwey Rise 

Division 5 
Topsham Town 3rds 0-0 Awliscombe 

Division 6 
Bickleigh 2-2 Falcons FC 
Central 2nds 10-1 Seaton Town 2nds 
Devon Yeoman 2nds 1-1 Kenn Valley 

Division 7 
AFC Morchard Bishop 1-3 Starcross Dons 
Beacon Knights 4-2 Priory 
Dolton Rangers 6-0 Bradninch 
Throverton 2nds 6-2 Otterton 2nds 

Division 8 
Exeter Panthers 2-2 Cranbrook United 2nds 
Millwey Rise 2nds 1-1 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 
The Heart of Oak 3-1 Tedburn St Mary 2nds 
Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 7-2 City Raiders 
Whipton & Pinhoe 8-0 North Tawton 

Division 9 
City Raiders 2nds 3-0 Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves 
Ex Dons 2-3 Hatherleigh Town 2nds 
Hemyock 2nds 3-1 Amory Green Rovers 
Starcross Dons 2nds 0-1 South Zeal United 2nds 

