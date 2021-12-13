East Devon Football Results
FA Vase
Brixham 0-6 Clevedon Town
Buckland Athletic 2-0 Wellington
Southern League Division One South
Frome Town 3-0 Willand Rovers
Lymington Town 1-4 Plymouth Parkway
Toolstation Western Premier
Bitton 0-3 Millbrook
Cadbury Heath 3-1 Ashton & Backwell United
Exmouth Town 1-1 Helston Athletic
Ilfracombe Town 2-2 Brislington
Mousehole 1-0 Shepton Mallett
South-West Peninsula League East
Honiton Town 3-1 Holsworthy
Okehampton Argyle 4-1 Cullompton Rangers
Sidmouth Town 3-6 Torrington
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 6-1 Newton Abbot Spurs
Torridgeside 2-1 Plymouth Marjon
Bovey Tracey 1-3 Crediton United
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Exwick Villa 3-2 Feniton
Braunton 5-1 Alphington
Clyst Valley 3-3 Budleigh Salterton
Liverton United 0-2 Exmouth Town 2nds
Topsham Town 0-1 University of Exeter
Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier
Axminster Town 2nds 4-6 Throverton
Kentisbeare 2-1 Elmore 2nds
Lyme Regis 2-2 Colyton
University of Exeter 2nds 0-4 Beer Albion
Division 1
Chard Town Reserves 0-1 Wellington Reserves
Lympstone 5-0 Halwill
Newtown 2nds 4-4 Topsham Town 2nds
Upottery 0-2 Hatherleigh Town
Division 2
Alphington 3rds 1-2 Tipton St John
Beer Albion 2nds 2-2 Winkleigh
Dunkeswell Rovers 1-1 Tedburn St Mary
Exmouth Spartans 6-1 Otterton
Teignmouth 2nds 14-0 Clyst Valley 2nds
Division 3
Feniton 2nds 2-5 Lyme Regis Reserves
Seaton Town 5-1 St Martins
University of Exeter 5ths 0-1 Hemyock
Division 4
Cranbrook 1-1 Farway United
Division 6
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 3-3 Devon Yeoman 2nds
Starcross Dons 1-0 Central 2nds
Witheridge 2nds 1-6 St Thomas Social Club
Division 7
Dolton Rangers 1-1 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds
Division 8
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 1-1 The Heart of Oak
City Raiders 0-2 University of Exeter 8ths
Cranbrook United 2nds Newton St Cyres 2nds
Whipton & Pinhoe 4-0 Millwey Rise 2nds
Division 9
Ex Dons 2-3 Exmouth Rovers
South Zeal United 3-2 Starcross Dons 2nds