News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

East Devon Football Results

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:34 AM December 13, 2021
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

FA Vase 
Brixham 0-6 Clevedon Town  
Buckland Athletic 2-0 Wellington 

Southern League Division One South 
Frome Town 3-0 Willand Rovers 
Lymington Town 1-4 Plymouth Parkway 

Toolstation Western Premier 
Bitton 0-3 Millbrook 
Cadbury Heath 3-1 Ashton & Backwell United 
Exmouth Town 1-1 Helston Athletic 
Ilfracombe Town 2-2 Brislington 
Mousehole 1-0 Shepton Mallett 

South-West Peninsula League East 
Honiton Town 3-1 Holsworthy 
Okehampton Argyle 4-1 Cullompton Rangers 
Sidmouth Town 3-6 Torrington 
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 6-1 Newton Abbot Spurs 
Torridgeside 2-1 Plymouth Marjon 
Bovey Tracey 1-3 Crediton United 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East 
Exwick Villa 3-2 Feniton 
Braunton 5-1 Alphington 
Clyst Valley 3-3 Budleigh Salterton 
Liverton United 0-2 Exmouth Town 2nds 
Topsham Town 0-1 University of Exeter 

Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier 
Axminster Town 2nds 4-6 Throverton 
Kentisbeare 2-1 Elmore 2nds 
Lyme Regis 2-2 Colyton 
University of Exeter 2nds 0-4 Beer Albion 

Division 1 
Chard Town Reserves 0-1 Wellington Reserves 
Lympstone 5-0 Halwill 
Newtown 2nds 4-4 Topsham Town 2nds 
Upottery 0-2 Hatherleigh Town 

Most Read

  1. 1 Exmouth liver transplant woman shares her story to raise awareness of organ donation
  2. 2 Budleigh and Clyst share the points in six-goal showdown
  3. 3 Replacement rides at adventure park among latest planning applications
  1. 4 Daytime burglars raid five homes in Lympstone
  2. 5 Exmouth's 'kite twins' brave Storm Arwen to win more prizes
  3. 6 Budleigh Lions host slap up festive lunch
  4. 7 PICTURES: Budleigh Salterton late-night shopping success
  5. 8 East Devon Football Results
  6. 9 Double gold award and fundraising success for Exmouth's The Point Bar & Grill
  7. 10 Questions raised over police's early handling of John Humphreys case

Division 2 
Alphington 3rds 1-2 Tipton St John 
Beer Albion 2nds 2-2 Winkleigh 
Dunkeswell Rovers 1-1 Tedburn St Mary 
Exmouth Spartans 6-1 Otterton 
Teignmouth 2nds 14-0 Clyst Valley 2nds 

Division 3 
Feniton 2nds 2-5 Lyme Regis Reserves 
Seaton Town 5-1 St Martins 
University of Exeter 5ths 0-1 Hemyock 

Division 4 
Cranbrook 1-1 Farway United 

Division 6 
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 3-3 Devon Yeoman 2nds 
Starcross Dons 1-0 Central 2nds 
Witheridge 2nds 1-6 St Thomas Social Club 

Division 7 
Dolton Rangers 1-1 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 
Starcross Dons 1-0 Central 2nds 

Division 8 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 1-1 The Heart of Oak  
City Raiders 0-2 University of Exeter 8ths 
Cranbrook United 2nds Newton St Cyres 2nds 
Whipton & Pinhoe 4-0 Millwey Rise 2nds 

Division 9 
Ex Dons 2-3 Exmouth Rovers 
South Zeal United 3-2 Starcross Dons 2nds 

Non-League Football
East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woodland Lodge in Exmouth

New eco-home plan for landmark Exmouth property

Paul Jones

person
The rockfall at Budleigh Salterton beach on December 6 

Dramatic rock fall at Budleigh beach prompts warnings of further collapses

Philippa Davies

person
Knitted Christmas tree made by Exmouth Yarn Bombers 

'We knit you a merry Christmas' - Exmouth Yarn Bombers strike again

Philippa Davies

person
The Conservative MP for East Devon, Simon Jupp

East Devon MP does not support Covid Plan B measures

Ollie Heptinstall Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon