East Devon football results
- Credit: Submitted
Toolstation Western Premier Division
Clevedon Town 2-3 Exmouth Town
South-West Peninsula League East
Cullompton Rangers 3-0 Dartmouth
Elburton Villa 6-0 Crediton United
Honiton Town 1-2 Elmore
Ivybridge Town 5-1 Sidmouth Town
Ottery St Mary 2-1 Holsworthy
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Budleigh Salterton 3-1 Feniton
Exmouth Town 2nds 0-2 Exwick Villa
Newtown 6-1 Liverton United
Braunton 2-1 Topsham Town
Clyst Valley 2-4 University of Exeter
Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier
Dawlish United 0-1 Elmore 2nds
Sidmouth Town 2nds 0-5 University of Exeter 2nds
Division 1
Hatherleigh Town 1-3 Chard Town Reserves
University of Exeter 3rds 2-4 Bow Amateur Athletic Club
Division 2
Chagford 1-6 University of Exeter 4ths
Dunkeswell Rovers 1-1 Tipton St John
Otterton 0-2 Beer Albion 2nds
Tedburn St Mary 4-0 Alphington 3rds
Winkleigh 8-0 Clyst Valley 2nds
Division 3
Devon Yeoman 7-1 Honiton Town 2nds
Hemyock 2-2 Westexe Park Rangers
Pinhoe 4-0 Lyme Regis Reserves
Division 4
Bampton 5-0 Witheridge
Broadclyst 1-3 Cullompton Rangers 2nds
Colyton 2nds 0-10 Cranbrook
Culm United 3-2 East Budleigh 2nds
South Zeal United 9-1 Millwey Rise
Division 5
University of Exeter 6ths 5-0 Dawlish United
Division 6
Central 2nds 1-5 University of Exeter 7ths
Uplyme 3-0 Okehampton Argyle 3rds
Division 7
Beacon Knights 2-2 Otterton
Cheriton Fitzpaine 1-1 Dolton Rangers
Division 8
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 4-3 Newton St Cyres 2nds
Millwey Rise 2nds 2-2 City Raiders
North Tawton 1-8 Exeter Panthers
The Heart of Oak 4-0 Whipton & Pinhoe
University of Exeter 8ths 0-3 Cranbrook United 2nds
Division 9
City Raiders 2nds 7-2 South Zeal United 2nds
Exmouth Rovers 4-0 Starcross Dons 2nds
Feniton Development 9-7 Hatherleigh Town 2nds
Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves 5-0 Hemyock 2nds