East Devon football results

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:23 PM December 5, 2021
Toolstation Western Premier Division 
Clevedon Town 2-3 Exmouth Town 

South-West Peninsula League East 
Cullompton Rangers 3-0 Dartmouth 
Elburton Villa 6-0 Crediton United 
Honiton Town 1-2 Elmore 
Ivybridge Town 5-1 Sidmouth Town 
Ottery St Mary 2-1 Holsworthy 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East 
Budleigh Salterton 3-1 Feniton  
Exmouth Town 2nds 0-2 Exwick Villa 
Newtown 6-1 Liverton United 
Braunton 2-1 Topsham Town 
Clyst Valley 2-4 University of Exeter 

Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier 
Dawlish United 0-1 Elmore 2nds 
Sidmouth Town 2nds 0-5 University of Exeter 2nds 

Division 1 
Hatherleigh Town 1-3 Chard Town Reserves 
University of Exeter 3rds 2-4 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 

Division 2 
Chagford 1-6 University of Exeter 4ths 
Dunkeswell Rovers 1-1 Tipton St John 
Otterton 0-2 Beer Albion 2nds 
Tedburn St Mary 4-0 Alphington 3rds 
Winkleigh 8-0 Clyst Valley 2nds 

Division 3 
Devon Yeoman 7-1 Honiton Town 2nds 
Hemyock 2-2 Westexe Park Rangers 
Pinhoe 4-0 Lyme Regis Reserves 

Division 4 
Bampton 5-0 Witheridge 
Broadclyst 1-3 Cullompton Rangers 2nds 
Colyton 2nds 0-10 Cranbrook 
Culm United 3-2 East Budleigh 2nds 
South Zeal United 9-1 Millwey Rise 

Division 5 
University of Exeter 6ths 5-0 Dawlish United 

Division 6 
Central 2nds 1-5 University of Exeter 7ths 
Uplyme 3-0 Okehampton Argyle 3rds 

Division 7 
Beacon Knights 2-2 Otterton 
Cheriton Fitzpaine 1-1 Dolton Rangers 

Division 8 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 4-3 Newton St Cyres 2nds 
Millwey Rise 2nds 2-2 City Raiders 
North Tawton 1-8 Exeter Panthers 
The Heart of Oak 4-0 Whipton & Pinhoe 
University of Exeter 8ths 0-3 Cranbrook United 2nds 

Division 9 
City Raiders 2nds 7-2 South Zeal United 2nds 
Exmouth Rovers 4-0 Starcross Dons 2nds 
Feniton Development 9-7 Hatherleigh Town 2nds 
Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves 5-0 Hemyock 2nds 

