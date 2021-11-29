East Devon Football Results
Toolstation Western League
Millbrook 4-0 Exmouth Town
South-West Peninsula League
Axminster Town 1-1 Ivybridge Town
Crediton United 0-1 Bovey Tracey
Elmore 3-1 Torridgeside
Holsworthy 1-0 Brixham
Newton Abbot Spurs 3-0 Okehampton Argyle
Ottery St Mary 1-2 Elburton Villa
Plymouth Marjon 2-0 Honiton Town
Sidmouth Town 1-5 Torpoint Athletic
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 0-4 Dartmouth
Torrington 0-0 Cullompton Rangers
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League N&E
Exmouth Town 2nds 3-2 Clyst Valley
Exwick Villa 0-1 Braunton
Alphington 0-2 University of Exeter
Feniton 1-3 Liverton United
North Molton Sports Club 4-0 Budleigh Salterton
Topsham Town 3-0 Newtown
Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier
Colyton 5-1 Dawlish United
Lyme Regis 5-1 Sidmouth Town 2nds
University of Exeter 2nds 2-2 Elmore 2nds
Division 1
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 1-2 Newtown 2nds
Halwill 0-5 Topsham Town 2nds
Lympstone 2-0 Chard Town Reserves
Sandford 3-3 Crediton United 2nds
University of Exeter 3rds 1-1 Alphington 2nds
Upottery 4-3 East Budleigh
Wellington Reserves 1-0 Hatherleigh Town
Division 2
Beer Albion 2nds 4-1 Tedburn St Mary
Clyst Valley 2nds 1-6 Otterton
Newton St Cyres 2-3 Winkleigh
Tipton St John 1-3 University of Exeter 4ths
Division 3
Central 5-0 Feniton 2nds
Honiton Town 2nds 2-2 Heavitree United
Seaton Town 0-0 Lyme Regis Reserves
St Martins 4-0 Hemyock
University of Exeter 5ths 6-0 Exeter United
Westexe Park Rangers 2-2 Pinhoe
Division 4
Bampton 2-0 Culm United
Broadclyst 0-4 Witheridge
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 8-1 Colyton 2nds
East Budleigh 2nds 3-2 Farway United
Sidmouth Town 3rds 0-5 South Zeal United
Division 5
Awliscombe 2-2 Topsham Town 3rds
Cheriton Fitzpaine 3-1 University of Exeter 6ths
Cranbrook United 4-7 Elmore 3rds
Dawlish United 2nds 3-0 Amory Green Rovers
Division 6
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 2-2 Sandford 2nds
St Thomas Social Club 2-1 Central 2nds
Division 7
Starcross Dons 5-1 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds
Division 8
City Raiders 0-9 Cranbrook United 2nds
Exeter Panthers 1-1 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds
Newton St Cyres 2nds 1-3 The Heart of Oak
Tedburn St Mary 2nds 3-3 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds
Whipton & Pinhoe 3-2 University of Exeter 8ths
Division 9
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 1-0 Ex Dons