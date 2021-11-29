News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
East Devon Football Results

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:28 AM November 29, 2021
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

Toolstation Western League 
Millbrook 4-0 Exmouth Town 

South-West Peninsula League 
Axminster Town 1-1 Ivybridge Town 
Crediton United 0-1 Bovey Tracey 
Elmore 3-1 Torridgeside 
Holsworthy 1-0 Brixham 
Newton Abbot Spurs 3-0 Okehampton Argyle 
Ottery St Mary 1-2 Elburton Villa 
Plymouth Marjon 2-0 Honiton Town 
Sidmouth Town 1-5 Torpoint Athletic 
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 0-4 Dartmouth 
Torrington 0-0 Cullompton Rangers 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League N&E 
Exmouth Town 2nds 3-2 Clyst Valley 
Exwick Villa 0-1 Braunton 
Alphington 0-2 University of Exeter  
Feniton 1-3 Liverton United 
North Molton Sports Club 4-0 Budleigh Salterton 
Topsham Town 3-0 Newtown 

Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier 
Colyton 5-1 Dawlish United 
Lyme Regis 5-1 Sidmouth Town 2nds 
University of Exeter 2nds 2-2 Elmore 2nds 

Division 1 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 1-2 Newtown 2nds 
Halwill 0-5 Topsham Town 2nds 
Lympstone 2-0 Chard Town Reserves 
Sandford 3-3 Crediton United 2nds 
University of Exeter 3rds 1-1 Alphington 2nds 
Upottery 4-3 East Budleigh 
Wellington Reserves 1-0 Hatherleigh Town 

Division 2 
Beer Albion 2nds 4-1 Tedburn St Mary 
Clyst Valley 2nds 1-6 Otterton 
Newton St Cyres 2-3 Winkleigh 
Tipton St John 1-3 University of Exeter 4ths 

Division 3 
Central 5-0 Feniton 2nds 
Honiton Town 2nds 2-2 Heavitree United 
Seaton Town 0-0 Lyme Regis Reserves 
St Martins 4-0 Hemyock 
University of Exeter 5ths 6-0 Exeter United 
Westexe Park Rangers 2-2 Pinhoe 

Division 4 
Bampton 2-0 Culm United 
Broadclyst 0-4 Witheridge 
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 8-1 Colyton 2nds 
East Budleigh 2nds 3-2 Farway United 
Sidmouth Town 3rds 0-5 South Zeal United 

Division 5 
Awliscombe 2-2 Topsham Town 3rds 
Cheriton Fitzpaine 3-1 University of Exeter 6ths 
Cranbrook United 4-7 Elmore 3rds 
Dawlish United 2nds 3-0 Amory Green Rovers 

Division 6 
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 2-2 Sandford 2nds 
St Thomas Social Club 2-1 Central 2nds 

Division 7 
Starcross Dons 5-1 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 

Division 8 
City Raiders 0-9 Cranbrook United 2nds 
Exeter Panthers 1-1 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 
Newton St Cyres 2nds 1-3 The Heart of Oak 
Tedburn St Mary 2nds 3-3 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 
Whipton & Pinhoe 3-2 University of Exeter 8ths 

Division 9 
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 1-0 Ex Dons 

