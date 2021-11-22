News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
East Devon Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:04 AM November 22, 2021
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Toolstation Western League Premier 
Exmouth Town 3-0 Brislington 

South-West Peninsula League Premier East 
Axminster Town 2-2 Torridgeside 
Cullompton Rangers 2-1 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 
Dartmouth 1-1 Holsworthy 
Ivybridge Town 5-4 Crediton United 
Plymouth Marjon 0-5 Elmore 
Sidmouth Town 0-5 Ottery St Mary 
Torrington 0-5 Newton Abbot Spurs 
Bovey Tracey 3-5 Okehampton Argyle 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East Division 
Exwick Villa 9-0 Liverton United 
Alphington 9-0 Clyst Valley 
Braunton 7-2 Budleigh Salterton 
Feniton 1-3 Topsham Town 
North Molton Sports Club 4-0 Exmouth Town 2nds 
University of Exeter 2-0 Newtown 

Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier 
Beer Albion 2-1 Kentisbeare 
Lapford 12-0 Dawlish United 
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 5-0 Sidmouth Town 2nds 
Ottery St Mary 2nds 2-4 Colyton 
Throverton 3-1 University of Exeter 2nds 

Division 1 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 4-4 Wellington Reserves 
Lympstone 1-3 Crediton United 2nds 
Sandford 2-1 Newtown 2nds 
University of Exeter 3rds 9-2 Chard Town Reserves 
Upottery 1-3 Alphington 2nds 

Division 2 
Alphington 3rds 2-5 Teignmouth 2nds 
Clyst Valley 2nds 2-2 Exmouth Spartans 
Dunkeswell Rovers 2-3 University of Exeter 4ths 
Newton St Cyres 5-0 Chagford 
Otterton 2-7 Winkleigh 
Tedburn St Mary 3-3 Beer Albion 2nds 

Division 3 
Central 2-1 University of Exeter 5ths 
Devon Yeoman 3-2 Heavitree United 
Honiton Town 2nds 3-2 Lyme Regis Reserves 
Pinhoe 3-0 Feniton 2nds 

Division 4 
Bravehearts 2-9 Cranbrook 
Colyton 2nds 3-0 Sidmouth Town 3rds 
Farway United 2-0 Millwey Rise 

Division 5 
Awliscombe 0-3 Elmore 2nds 
Cheriton Fitzpaine 1-3 Amory Green Rovers 
Cranbrook United 2-0 Upottery 2nds 
Topsham Town 3rds 4-1 Dawlish United 2nds 
University of Exeter 6ths 6-1 AFC Exe 

Division 6 
Seaton Town 2nds 1-3 Okehampton Argyle 3rds 
St Thomas Social Club 11-0 Devon Yeoman 2nds 
Uplyme 2-1 Central 2nds 
Witheridge 2nds 1-8 University of Exeter 7ths 

Division 7 
Beacon Knights 1-5 Starcross Dons  
Bradninch 1-3 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 
Dolton Rangers 5-1 Otterton 2nds 
Priory 1-8 Throverton 2nds 

Division 8 
Exeter Panthers 6-6 Tedburn St Mary 2nds 
Newton St Cyres 2nds 4-5 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 
North Tawton 4-2 City Raiders 
The Heart of Oak 3-1 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 
University of Exeter 8ths 7-0 Millwey Rise 2nds 

Division 9 
Amory Green Rovers 1-8 Ex Dons 
City Raiders AFC 2nds 8-0 Feniton Development 
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 1-2 Exmouth Rovers 
Hemyock 2nds 5-0 Starcross Dons 2nds 
South Zeal United 2nds 3-4 Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves 

