East Devon Football Results
- Credit: Archant
Toolstation Western League Premier
Exmouth Town 3-0 Brislington
South-West Peninsula League Premier East
Axminster Town 2-2 Torridgeside
Cullompton Rangers 2-1 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police
Dartmouth 1-1 Holsworthy
Ivybridge Town 5-4 Crediton United
Plymouth Marjon 0-5 Elmore
Sidmouth Town 0-5 Ottery St Mary
Torrington 0-5 Newton Abbot Spurs
Bovey Tracey 3-5 Okehampton Argyle
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East Division
Exwick Villa 9-0 Liverton United
Alphington 9-0 Clyst Valley
Braunton 7-2 Budleigh Salterton
Feniton 1-3 Topsham Town
North Molton Sports Club 4-0 Exmouth Town 2nds
University of Exeter 2-0 Newtown
Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier
Beer Albion 2-1 Kentisbeare
Lapford 12-0 Dawlish United
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 5-0 Sidmouth Town 2nds
Ottery St Mary 2nds 2-4 Colyton
Throverton 3-1 University of Exeter 2nds
Division 1
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 4-4 Wellington Reserves
Lympstone 1-3 Crediton United 2nds
Sandford 2-1 Newtown 2nds
University of Exeter 3rds 9-2 Chard Town Reserves
Upottery 1-3 Alphington 2nds
Division 2
Alphington 3rds 2-5 Teignmouth 2nds
Clyst Valley 2nds 2-2 Exmouth Spartans
Dunkeswell Rovers 2-3 University of Exeter 4ths
Newton St Cyres 5-0 Chagford
Otterton 2-7 Winkleigh
Tedburn St Mary 3-3 Beer Albion 2nds
Division 3
Central 2-1 University of Exeter 5ths
Devon Yeoman 3-2 Heavitree United
Honiton Town 2nds 3-2 Lyme Regis Reserves
Pinhoe 3-0 Feniton 2nds
Division 4
Bravehearts 2-9 Cranbrook
Colyton 2nds 3-0 Sidmouth Town 3rds
Farway United 2-0 Millwey Rise
Division 5
Awliscombe 0-3 Elmore 2nds
Cheriton Fitzpaine 1-3 Amory Green Rovers
Cranbrook United 2-0 Upottery 2nds
Topsham Town 3rds 4-1 Dawlish United 2nds
University of Exeter 6ths 6-1 AFC Exe
Division 6
Seaton Town 2nds 1-3 Okehampton Argyle 3rds
St Thomas Social Club 11-0 Devon Yeoman 2nds
Uplyme 2-1 Central 2nds
Witheridge 2nds 1-8 University of Exeter 7ths
Division 7
Beacon Knights 1-5 Starcross Dons
Bradninch 1-3 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds
Dolton Rangers 5-1 Otterton 2nds
Priory 1-8 Throverton 2nds
Division 8
Exeter Panthers 6-6 Tedburn St Mary 2nds
Newton St Cyres 2nds 4-5 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds
North Tawton 4-2 City Raiders
The Heart of Oak 3-1 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds
University of Exeter 8ths 7-0 Millwey Rise 2nds
Division 9
Amory Green Rovers 1-8 Ex Dons
City Raiders AFC 2nds 8-0 Feniton Development
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 1-2 Exmouth Rovers
Hemyock 2nds 5-0 Starcross Dons 2nds
South Zeal United 2nds 3-4 Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves