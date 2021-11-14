News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

East Devon football results

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:04 AM November 14, 2021
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

South-West Peninsula League 
Dartmouth 1-0 Okehampton Argyle 
Elburton Villa 0-3 Axminster Town 
Elmore 0-2 Newton Abbot Spurs 
Honiton Town 1-4 Ottery St Mary 
Ivybridge Town 2-1 Torrington 
Plymouth Marjon 2-1 Bovey Tracey 
Sidmouth Town 1-5 Brixham 
Torridgeside 1-0 Torpoint Athletic 
Crediton United 3-4 Cullompton Rangers 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East 
Exmouth Town 2nds 1-2 Alphington 
Braunton 6-0 Clyst Valley 
Feniton 2-3 Budleigh Salterton 
Liverton United 1-0 Exwick Villa 

Joma Devon & Exeter League 
Premier 
Dawlish United 3-1 Colyton 
Kentisbeare 4-3 Lyme Regis 
Lapford 4-1 Elmore 2nds 
Axminster Town 2nds 1-4 University of Exeter 2nds 
Ottery St Mary 2nds 2-2 Sidmouth Town 2nds 

Division 1 
Newtown 2nds 3-1 Halwill 
University of Exeter 3rds 2-2 Sandford 
Wellington Reserves 1-2 Crediton United 2nds 

Division 2 
Beer Albion 2nds 3-0 Teignmouth 2nds 
Chagford 4-2 Dunkeswell Rovers 
Clyst Valley 2nds 0-4 Winkleigh 
Tedburn St Mary 1-0 University of Exeter 4ths 
Tipton St John 1-1 Alphington 3rds 

You may also want to watch:

Division 3 
Axmouth United 0-6 University of Exeter 5ths 
Exeter United 0-5 Westexe Park Rangers 
Feniton 2nds 3-5 St Martins 
Heavitree United 2-2 Honiton Town 2nds 
Pinhoe 1-5 Central 
Seaton Town 2-4 Hemyock 

Division 4 
Broadclyst 1-3 Cranbrook 
Colyton 2nds 1-8 Farway United 
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 1-2 South Zeal United 
Millwey Rise 1-1 Sidmouth Town 3rds 
Witheridge 3-1 East Budleigh 2nds 

Most Read

  1. 1 Exmouth, Budleigh and Topsham remember the fallen
  2. 2 Exmouth tidal defence test declared a great success
  3. 3 Jabs for jobs: New statistics show the total of care home staff not vaccinated in Devon
  1. 4 Exmouth 'thug' jailed for two attacks in the town
  2. 5 Parish appeal for speed limit extension is turned down
  3. 6 Five best places to buy a Christmas tree in East Devon
  4. 7 Ways to improve health of the eyes, ears and mouth
  5. 8 Exmouth murder trial halted
  6. 9 Charlotte's a winner when it comes to lockdown art
  7. 10 Exmouth woman gets driving ban after high-speed police chase

Division 5 
Amory Green Rovers 3-2 Dawlish United 2nds 
Cheriton Fitzpaine 4-1 Upottery 2nds 
Topsham Town 3rds 0-4 Elmore 3rds 
University of Exeter 6ths 3-0 Awliscombe 

Division 6 
Central 2nds 2-1 Devon Yeoman 
Falcons 3-3 University of Exeter 7ths 
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 4-3 Bickleigh 
Sandford 2nds 4-0 Witheridge 2nds 

Division 7 
Bradninch 1-4 AFC Morchard Bishop 
Dolton Rangers 4-2 Beacon Knights  
Throverton 2nds 5-0 Priory 

Division 8 
North Tawton 1-2 Tedburn St Mary 2nds 
The Heart of Oak 3-1 Cranbrook United 2nds 
University of Exeter 8ths 4-2 Exeter Panthers 
Whipton & Pinhoe 5-4 Newton St Cyres 2nds 

Division 9 
Ex Dons 4-1 South Zeal United 2nds 
Exmouth Rovers 11-0 Amory Green Rovers 2nds 
Hemyock 2nds 1-3 City Raiders 2nds 
Starcross Dons 2nds 3-5 Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves 

Football
East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Opinion | Opinion

Funding setback spurs us on to argue Exmouth's case more fervently

Paul Millar and Joe Whibley

Logo Icon
Lympstone Comacchio Building

Commandos' £10m accommodation building opened

Tim Dixon

person
The Cranford Residential Home in Exmouth

Residential home in running for a major national accolade

Tim Dixon

person
Exmouth Community College students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Exmouth Community College

Why we may not always need a uniform approach to schooling

Emma Richardson

Logo Icon