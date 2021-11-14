East Devon football results
South-West Peninsula League
Dartmouth 1-0 Okehampton Argyle
Elburton Villa 0-3 Axminster Town
Elmore 0-2 Newton Abbot Spurs
Honiton Town 1-4 Ottery St Mary
Ivybridge Town 2-1 Torrington
Plymouth Marjon 2-1 Bovey Tracey
Sidmouth Town 1-5 Brixham
Torridgeside 1-0 Torpoint Athletic
Crediton United 3-4 Cullompton Rangers
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Exmouth Town 2nds 1-2 Alphington
Braunton 6-0 Clyst Valley
Feniton 2-3 Budleigh Salterton
Liverton United 1-0 Exwick Villa
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Dawlish United 3-1 Colyton
Kentisbeare 4-3 Lyme Regis
Lapford 4-1 Elmore 2nds
Axminster Town 2nds 1-4 University of Exeter 2nds
Ottery St Mary 2nds 2-2 Sidmouth Town 2nds
Division 1
Newtown 2nds 3-1 Halwill
University of Exeter 3rds 2-2 Sandford
Wellington Reserves 1-2 Crediton United 2nds
Division 2
Beer Albion 2nds 3-0 Teignmouth 2nds
Chagford 4-2 Dunkeswell Rovers
Clyst Valley 2nds 0-4 Winkleigh
Tedburn St Mary 1-0 University of Exeter 4ths
Tipton St John 1-1 Alphington 3rds
Division 3
Axmouth United 0-6 University of Exeter 5ths
Exeter United 0-5 Westexe Park Rangers
Feniton 2nds 3-5 St Martins
Heavitree United 2-2 Honiton Town 2nds
Pinhoe 1-5 Central
Seaton Town 2-4 Hemyock
Division 4
Broadclyst 1-3 Cranbrook
Colyton 2nds 1-8 Farway United
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 1-2 South Zeal United
Millwey Rise 1-1 Sidmouth Town 3rds
Witheridge 3-1 East Budleigh 2nds
Division 5
Amory Green Rovers 3-2 Dawlish United 2nds
Cheriton Fitzpaine 4-1 Upottery 2nds
Topsham Town 3rds 0-4 Elmore 3rds
University of Exeter 6ths 3-0 Awliscombe
Division 6
Central 2nds 2-1 Devon Yeoman
Falcons 3-3 University of Exeter 7ths
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 4-3 Bickleigh
Sandford 2nds 4-0 Witheridge 2nds
Division 7
Bradninch 1-4 AFC Morchard Bishop
Dolton Rangers 4-2 Beacon Knights
Throverton 2nds 5-0 Priory
Division 8
North Tawton 1-2 Tedburn St Mary 2nds
The Heart of Oak 3-1 Cranbrook United 2nds
University of Exeter 8ths 4-2 Exeter Panthers
Whipton & Pinhoe 5-4 Newton St Cyres 2nds
Division 9
Ex Dons 4-1 South Zeal United 2nds
Exmouth Rovers 11-0 Amory Green Rovers 2nds
Hemyock 2nds 1-3 City Raiders 2nds
Starcross Dons 2nds 3-5 Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves