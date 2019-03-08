East Devon finish 2019 Palairet Memorial Trophy as the runners-up

East Devon had mixed fortunes in the Palairet Memorial Trophy (Devon Cup) Finals Day held at Yelverton Golf Club.

The club were appearing at Finals Day for the first time since 2007 and last lifted the coveted trophy in 2002.

The teams day began with a 3-2 morning semi-final success over Wrangaton thanks to wins of; two-and-one by Paul Newcombe and Glenn Tucker , a stunning six-and-five success for Tom and Guy Peters and a five-and-three victory for Paul Heys and Jason Wride.

For anyone who knows Yelverton it opens with a tricky long par three, the pin was cut tight to the right- hand bunker and there was a challenging right to left cross wind blowing.

Out of the 20 players who teed off in both semi-finals it was only 17-year-old Tom Peters and Jason Wride, who managed to hit the green! The second semi-final saw Teignmouth beat Tiverton 4-1.

In final, Teignmouth enjoyed the better start, albeit by small margins, picking up what would prove to be decisive wins on the par four 10th, with their success ultimately gained from disadvantageous positions once the pairs were on or around the greens.

That gave the Teigns the momentum as they won three of the first four matches; the pairings of Paul Mullerworth and Leigh Jones and Paul Newcombe and Glenn Tucker, both fell to four-and-two defeats.

The father-and-son combination of Tom and Guy Peters kept up their unbeaten run this season, winning their contest four-and-three.

Palairet victory was secured for Teignmouth on the 15th green in the fourth match with East Devon duo Joe Sharp and David Fish losing four-and-three.

Paul Heys and Jason Wride, also unbeaten this season, were always up in the final match and Teignmouth conceded it when two down with three to play in order to allow their celebrations to commence.

At the post match presentation, East Devon Palairet team captain Bob Martin, on receiving the Horsley Cup for his team as runners-up, thanked Devon Golf and host club Yelverton along with all the East Devon members who turned up to support the team. Bob congratulated Teignmouth as 'very worthy winners'.

As to his own reflection on the days events, he said: "I believe the players selected felt it was an honour to represent East Devon Golf Club in such a prestigious tournament, also the reserves who didn't play in some matches, still came along and supported the team and helped create a fantastic team spirit within the squad. "Although we didn't quite get over the line on this occasion it was the enthusiasm and the team spirit that carried us so close".