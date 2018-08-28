Advanced search

East Devon delayed December Stableford success for Glenn Page

PUBLISHED: 15:22 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 08 January 2019

The postponed December Stableford (weather woes) took place at East Devon, writes Paul Willoughby.

Well, that’s it; Christmas has gone, the new year celebrations have finished, the tree (with all its needles) has been taken down and the cards will be taken off the mantelpieces.

You’ll then be reminded of the friend or relative who sent you a card whereas you didn’t send them one.

Make a note to send them one this coming Christmas, but you can bet your bottom dollar they will have taken the hump and won’t send you one!

But where did Christmas go? – and how quickly it went. Preparations started months ago with letters to Santa asking for some golf balls, a new golf glove (not left-handed) and for the really optimistic, a new set of clubs. Christmas arrived, the long awaited gifts did/didn’t appear beneath the tree and golf was put on ‘hold’ whilst the children/grandchildren remained with you. ‘How long did you say you were staying?’

Then the new year was upon us, the resolutions had been made and you ventured onto the course full of hope and a par round, when unexpectedly a 2018 fault reappeared as you shanked the ball, topped the next one along the ground and three putted, having left your first putt short! However, you’re not downhearted as you explain to yourself (or kid yourself!) that new year resolutions take a while to bed in – after all, you’re only now putting into practice the resolutions you made last January! But keep going; things will improve and it’s always a joy to see the first signs of spring, and what better viewing point than East Devon golf course. However remember spring 2018? Let’s get winter out of the way first.

The December Stableford was a challenge; for a lot, the NY resolutions were still to be implemented, but there were some good scores, played under the 2018 pre-resolution rules and the results in the divisions were as follows:-

Division 1: 1, Glenn Page, 36 points from a handicap of 4, now 3.7; 2, Jason Rowbotham, also 36 (5); 3, David Watson, 35 (7); 4, Glenn Tucker, 34 (6); 5, Guy Peters, 34 (5)

Division 2: 1, Paul Murray, 37 (14 now 13); 2, Murray Jessamine, also 37 (14 now 13); 3, Colin Thomas, 36 (14 now 13); 4, Barry Devetta, 35 (10); 5, Eric Biddulph, 35 (13)

Division 3: 1, Andrew Proctor, 42 (20 now 18) Excellent play; 2, Trevor Reeve, 35 (17); 3, Roy Newcombe, also 35 (17); 4, Paul Thompson, 34 (18); 5, Terry Harris, 33 (15)

There were nine twos, sharing a pot of £168 – you do the maths!

● The 2019 captains of East Devon took their inaugural drives at the club on New Year’s Day, writes Paul Willoughby.

The new club captain is Robin Grenyer and the new ladies’ captain is Ali Miller.

The East Devon seniors will be represented by Charlie Kerslake and the Juniors by Zacary Calland.

The Town club captain for 2019 is Paul Bryon.

