East Devon Coronation Cup win for Roger Chappell

The April Stableford and Coronation Cup competitions were played at East Devon on the penultimate Saturday of may, writes Paul Willoughby.

Stableford you all know about by now - the Stableford is not the 'every shot counts' scoring format as played at the Augusta Masters where Francesco Molinati came to grief, but the easier format where you can still be in the running even if you make a complete Horlicks of a couple of holes.

The Coronation Cup is the annual challenge for all those who have won the monthly Stablefords in the previous twelve months.

On the day, or in this article, the winner gets a hearty round of applause and at the prize giving ceremony later in the year he will receive the cup itself and another round of applause.

Applause - now here's something to think about: normally we clap when, at a gathering, we want to show the recipient that we approve of his/her performance at whatever, acting in a play, singing at a concert or receiving a prize at a ceremony.

However, more recently, the recipient clappee, also claps him/her self, not so much in this country and not so much in golf but, for example, football managers as they stride up and down the touchline (especially when their team has won), some foreign politicians, and comedians (could be the same!) but why do they do it? We Brits are a reserved lot and we were taught by our parents that self praise is not the done thing at all; wait for others to praise you, don't praise yourself. Actually it doesn't worry me a lot provided it's not done in a boastful manner.

I've never seen it at an East Devon prize giving before and I doubt I ever will! It just wouldn't happen at East Devon, would it……?

Now the potential clappee of the Coronation Cup was Roger Chappell from Division Three who scored 37 points from a handicap of 15. Well done, Roger.

I shall be watching you at prize giving and would be delighted if you clapped yourself to the rostrum when you accept the prize and a kiss from the lady captain!

Now the Stableford results from the divisions were as follows – in Division One; 1, Jim Colvin, 36 points from a handicap of four; 2, Bruce Chapman, also 36 and also from a handicap of four, but second only on countback. Well done, both. Class play; 3, Jason Rowbotham, 35 (5); 4, Russell Corney, 35 (5); 5, Bob Martin, 35 (4); Division Two; 1, David Harrison, 36 (11); 2, Martyn Hailstone, 36 (12); 3, Geoff Millardship, 35 (12); Division Three; 1, Paul Jenkins, 41 (23) Excellent play); 2, Scott Maxwell, 40 (20) Ditto; 3, Roy Newcombe, also 40 (17) Ditto!; 4, Roger Chappell, 37 (15). I can see some handicap reductions coming from that division!

There were 121 players and ten of them had twos receiving £21 each. Dennis Chivers had a hole-in-one on the eighth. Does that count as a brace of twos? It should do! Well done, Dennis.