East Devon Clinton Centenary Vase success for Adam Jones

The golf season is, of course, now in full swing, writes Paul Willoughby.

The Picture Match was played at Sidmouth in the final week of May and that was followed, on the last Monday of the month by the staging of the annual competition that is the Clinton Centenary.

The Picture Match is an annual fixture played between East Devon and Sidmouth Golf Clubs, and is one of the longest standing matches in the golfing calendar, having being played annually since 1932.

The trophy is The Picture itself - a framed cartoon drawn by a Sidmouth member over 87 years ago when his club issued the challenge (and lost!). The Picture remains in the clubhouse of the winning team - presently, East Devon.

The match is played off scratch so there is no handicap advantage, with a Ryder 'cupesque' (nice word, Geoff. Thanks!) format of four foursomes and eight singles. It is played both home and away with the winner over the aggregate of the two matches retaining The Picture for a year - the loser has a copy for their clubhouse wall.

Sidmouth took full benefit of the 'home' advantage and ended the day - albeit part one of a two part meeting - holding a healthy 10.25 to 3.75 lead.

However, it remains all to play for with the second leg to come at East Devon in August.

The Centenary Vase is played for (please forgive that awful grammar, but you know what I mean!) annually on the May Bank Holiday.

This is a mixed Stableford competition and the three championship tees were in use on the sixth, 10th and 11th holes adding an extra 66-yards to the course for the men.

That may not sound much but it makes at least one club's difference and those holes that much harder.

I'm not whingeing, just saying - OK? The Centenary Vase was donated to the club on its centenary in 2002 by Lord Clinton and is a worthy trophy as is evidenced by the 163 players trying to win it.

The course, as always was in excellent condition, the weather was fine and dry though the wind picked up in the late afternoon. The winner, for most of the day was Nina Hawkins with 39 points from a handicap of 13, now 12.

She went out in the first group in the morning and held the lead all day until Adam Jones, in the last group came in with 40 points. His handicap has now been cut from 17 to 15.

OK, so he doesn't win an enormous financial prize, nor a yacht in the South of France, but he wins the Centenary Vase which is as good if not better. Well done, Adam.

Also, well done Nina, but sad to be pipped at the post. There were two other players on 39 - Bill Wentworth (handicap chopped from 12 to 11) and Jim Colvin, four, now three. That's class play!

There were a dozen twos sharing a purse of well over £200 - Scott Faulds scored one on the par four, 304-yard 15th hole. That must have surprised him - and his playing partners! Well done, Scott - that was a second shot you won't forget!