East Devon Bowmaker success for Lockwood, Pelosi and Maslen

Golf club and ball

The team of Cliff Lockwood, Andy Pelosi and Paul Maslen were the clear winners in the East Devon Golf Club's Seniors' 1-2-3 Bowmaker competition at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Lockwood, Pelosi and Maslen clearly enjoyed the 1-2-3 format, which saw the best score from the three players count on the first six holes, the best two scores on the next six holes and all three scores on the final three holes.

They won by seven shots as they played 10 under par to return a score of 82 stableford points. Martin Wisdom, Tony Williams and Charles Stafford were three under par in second place with 75 points, one shot clear of the team of Jack Jones, Eric James and Peter de la Mare in third. Terry Heard, Barry Devetta and Rob Humphrey took fourth place on countback from Dennis Chivers, Chris Bird and Peter Dowling as both teams scored one under par 73 points.