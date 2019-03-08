East Devon Bowmaker success for Clayton, Lippett and Artley

Golf club and ball Archant

The Seniors played a Three Man Team Bowmaker at East Devon, writes Paul Willoughby.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You all know what that is. 'What? You've forgotten? OK, here's the explanation again'.

Three men. OK so far? Team - all playing together with the best scores to count. Bowmaker - One score to count for the first six holes: that's easy as you can let your partners do the work.

Two scores to count for the next six - not so easy as you may have to do some work yourself.

Then three scores to count for the last six where you really have got to take part. Okay? Great fun and an excellent team game.

So, what news is there on the world golfing scene? Well, the Race to Dubai is well under way; this is the competition spread over the year contested by the world's best golfers (though mainly European) where the winner will be the one with the highest points in, I believe, December.

He will then be paid a gigantic sum of money, together with a share in a $5m bonus pool, the total of which can just leave the rest of us drooling. Are we paying our top sportsmen too much?

The answer has to be, 'Yes', but if that's what it takes to bring them to their athletic peak and give us viewers hours of 'Oooohs' and 'Aaaahs' then just enjoy the spectacle and let the size of the prize wash over you. Some might say, 'Riches don't make you happy'. I'd say, 'Just try me'!

It's far too early to get any clear indication of who might win the Race to Dubai by the end of the year but the leader so far is American, Kevin Kistner with 1,606 points. Englishman, Matt Wallace is in second place with 1,598. The bottom ranked player in 293rd position is a Dutchman with 2.2 points - a big hill yet to climb, but keep going.

To put these scores into context, Bernard Langer is in 225th position with 30.5 points and Rory McIlroy is in 115th place with 198.2.

Last year's winner was Italian, Francesco Molinari; he is currently in 11th place with 1,081 points.

The winners of the East Devon (nowhere near Dubai) Bowmaker with an exceptional score of 83 points, and five points ahead of their nearest rivals were Barry Clayton, Rob Lippett and Steve Artley. Very well done.

Second were George Rogers, David Harrison and Martin Wisdom with 78 points. Third, on 77 and only a gnat's whisker behind were Charlie Kerslake, Richard Tate and John Thatcher. There was a twos pot of £72 to be shared between eleven players; Roger Hughes, Clive Bennett and Patrick Lipp each scored two - you do the maths!