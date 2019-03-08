Advanced search

East Devon Barker-Webb trophy triumph for the Foreigners team

PUBLISHED: 17:35 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 01 May 2019

East Devon club captain Robin Grenyer (right) receiving the Barker-Webb trophy from the Devonians Captain, Ray Dawson. Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

East Devon club captain Robin Grenyer (right) receiving the Barker-Webb trophy from the Devonians Captain, Ray Dawson. Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

Archant

Storm Hannah accompanied the players throughout the annual Devonians versus Foreigners match at East Devon golf club on Saturday, writes Paul Willoughby.

There were exceptionally windy conditions for the 8am shotgun start, but at least the competitors had sunshine.

The result was as close at it can get with a 7-7 draw which meant that, after the Foreigners narrow one point win last year, they have retained the Barker-Webb trophy.

Back in the clubhouse, club captain, Robin Grenyer received the Barker-Webb trophy from the Devonians captain, Ray Dawson.

