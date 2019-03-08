East Devon August Stableford success for Noel Smith

Noel Smith was the winner of round six of this year's Seniors Centenary Salver (SCS) at East Devon Golf Club last week.

Smith was four under par in what was another closely fought round of the summer-long stableford competition, taking top spot by just one shot from the field of over 100 players.

Andrew Neilan was three under par in second place with 39 points with Ray Sturman a shot further back in third on 38 points. Mike Brailey took fourth place on countback from Barry Devetta and Chris Bird as they all came in with one under par rounds of 37 points.

It took another countback to separate John Morton and Andrew Lovell as they both came home on level par 36 points.