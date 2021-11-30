East Budleigh upset the form team
- Credit: East Budleigh FC
East Budleigh Reserves battled their way to three points with a 3-2 victory against a previously unbeaten Farway side in the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division 4 last Saturday.
For the majority of the game, the visitors had the lion’s share of the play, but it was Budleigh top scorer Nathan Penhallurick who gave them a surprise lead.
The Jays defence of Lewis Fletcher, Nick Tweedie, Dan Atkinson and Ben Wilks were working tirelessly in front of ‘keeper Drew Shorrock who made a fine stop to keep his side in front at the break.
Two minutes after the restart, Penhallurick won Budleigh a free-kick and Man of the Match Tom Christian made it 2-0 with a sweetly-struck set-piece that rattled in off the upright.
Farway were back in the game and levelled things up with a couple of goals in a four-minute period, but it was Budleigh who won it late on. Tom Marker did well to find Penhallurick, who produced a clinical finish to seal the win for a side that are at Culm on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).
The First X1 were beaten by the odd goal in seven at Upottery in Joma league 1.
In a game spoilt by the wind, Jack Greenslade bagged a brace and Rian Hill also scored a consolation for a Budleigh side who will look to bounce back when they visit Alphington in the Devon Senior Cup this Saturday at 2pm.
Most Read
- 1 Body of teenager found on beach in Exmouth
- 2 Man in court over alleged 'threat' to Exmouth police officer
- 3 How Devon's current Covid cases compare to November 2020 lockdown
- 4 Bluebird Care Exmouth and Exeter wins nursing award
- 5 Callum Pope of Exeter Wins National Young Achiever Award
- 6 Church group sends boxes of gifts to Moldova Christmas appeal
- 7 Befriending volunteers helping to beat loneliness in the community
- 8 Harrier Amanda racing in the Chichester Harbour Trail
- 9 Exmouth humbled in the wind and rain at Millbrook
- 10 Property of the Week: The Square, Branscombe