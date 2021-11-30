East Budleigh upset the form team

East Budleigh Reserves battled their way to three points with a 3-2 victory against a previously unbeaten Farway side in the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division 4 last Saturday.

For the majority of the game, the visitors had the lion’s share of the play, but it was Budleigh top scorer Nathan Penhallurick who gave them a surprise lead.

The Jays defence of Lewis Fletcher, Nick Tweedie, Dan Atkinson and Ben Wilks were working tirelessly in front of ‘keeper Drew Shorrock who made a fine stop to keep his side in front at the break.

Two minutes after the restart, Penhallurick won Budleigh a free-kick and Man of the Match Tom Christian made it 2-0 with a sweetly-struck set-piece that rattled in off the upright.

Farway were back in the game and levelled things up with a couple of goals in a four-minute period, but it was Budleigh who won it late on. Tom Marker did well to find Penhallurick, who produced a clinical finish to seal the win for a side that are at Culm on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

The First X1 were beaten by the odd goal in seven at Upottery in Joma league 1.

In a game spoilt by the wind, Jack Greenslade bagged a brace and Rian Hill also scored a consolation for a Budleigh side who will look to bounce back when they visit Alphington in the Devon Senior Cup this Saturday at 2pm.