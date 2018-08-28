Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

East Budleigh still striding towards Exmouth Snooker League title

PUBLISHED: 11:30 27 January 2019

Archant

Police Social Club A have lost their grip somewhat, chasing East Budleigh, who are the current leaders of the Exmouth Snooker League, following two successive defeats.

Police Social Club A have lost their grip somewhat, chasing East Budleigh, who are the current leaders of the Exmouth Snooker League, following two successive defeats.

Carl Rowsell, 83-76, and George Webster, 61-36, had them 2-1 ahead of the Police C before losing out to Bob Alexander, 70-30, John Parrott, 60-24 and John Anderson, 45-41.

Then, only Rob Pow won on the Conservative Club table, where Iain Callander, Tim Parker, Dion Newcombe and Dan Brown, strengthened the defending champions’ third place in the latest rankings.

East Budleigh remain top, thanks to their eighth win out of eleven 11 matches. Graham Ward, 96-65 [Graham remains undefeated this season], Mark Auton, 87-66, Alan Farrant, 102-72, and Kev Luxton, 93-69, were denied maximum points by Bob Horton, 49-15, on the Police B table.

Police B stay rooted to the foot of the table, this despite notching up their third win to date. Ted Perkin, 55-23, and Bob Horton, 64-48, were taken to four frames all by John Anderson, 81-36, and Ray Sturman, 61-36, of fourth placed Police C, before Phil Rowsell stepped up to clinch the decider, 53-31.

Latest table

East Budleigh 11 8 34

Police SC A 11 6 32

Conservative Club 11 5 28

Police SC C 11 6 27

Police SC B 12 3 19

Highest break to date: Carl Rowsell - 35

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

Group bringing women together in Exmouth appeals for new members

The ladies from Going Out Group Exmouth enjoying a walk along the Exe estuary. Picture: GOGE

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Main route between Exmouth and Budleigh blocked

Police slow sign

Exmouth’s only nightclub has new owners

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

#includeImage($article, 225)

Group bringing women together in Exmouth appeals for new members

#includeImage($article, 225)

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Main route between Exmouth and Budleigh blocked

#includeImage($article, 225)

Exmouth’s only nightclub has new owners

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Budleigh still striding towards Exmouth Snooker League title

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

The interior of Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Exmouth Town Band selects its charity of the year for 2019

Paul Baldwin from Exmouth Gateway Club, and Steve Grant, director of music for Exmouth Town Concert Band, with band and Gateway members at a Christmas concert. Picture: Exmouth Town Concert Band

Exeter Chiefs trio extend stays at Sandy Park

Exeter Chiefs

Snowdrop spectacle to kick off new A la Ronde season

A La Ronde. Ref exe 6578-06-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists