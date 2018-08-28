East Budleigh still striding towards Exmouth Snooker League title

Police Social Club A have lost their grip somewhat, chasing East Budleigh, who are the current leaders of the Exmouth Snooker League, following two successive defeats.

Carl Rowsell, 83-76, and George Webster, 61-36, had them 2-1 ahead of the Police C before losing out to Bob Alexander, 70-30, John Parrott, 60-24 and John Anderson, 45-41.

Then, only Rob Pow won on the Conservative Club table, where Iain Callander, Tim Parker, Dion Newcombe and Dan Brown, strengthened the defending champions’ third place in the latest rankings.

East Budleigh remain top, thanks to their eighth win out of eleven 11 matches. Graham Ward, 96-65 [Graham remains undefeated this season], Mark Auton, 87-66, Alan Farrant, 102-72, and Kev Luxton, 93-69, were denied maximum points by Bob Horton, 49-15, on the Police B table.

Police B stay rooted to the foot of the table, this despite notching up their third win to date. Ted Perkin, 55-23, and Bob Horton, 64-48, were taken to four frames all by John Anderson, 81-36, and Ray Sturman, 61-36, of fourth placed Police C, before Phil Rowsell stepped up to clinch the decider, 53-31.

Latest table

East Budleigh 11 8 34

Police SC A 11 6 32

Conservative Club 11 5 28

Police SC C 11 6 27

Police SC B 12 3 19

Highest break to date: Carl Rowsell - 35