East Budleigh Reunion Blitz Chess Tournament proves a popular success

A Reunion Blitz Tournament held at All Saints Church Hall, East Budleigh was a great success, writes Brian Gosling.

It was satisfying in the line-up to see old and new friends. Oliver Wensley who is an Exmouth and Devon County player scored an emphatic victory winning all his games.

This was a nice win for this Exmouth player whose parents live in the village.

The only real resistance came from our former juniors Max Lee and Sam Lister, who held out the longest against the worthy winner. Barbara Newcombe who specializes in speed chess came a solid second in the overall competition. Prizes were awarded at the end of the evening.

A further reunion event is planned for Thursday, September 17th.

Tickets for the September reunion are £5 each with juniors and under-18s admitted free.

In other news, the 2020 British Chess Championships will be again held in Devon at the Riviera International Centre in Torquay late this year.

Meanwhile, the Devon County Chess Association has a new web site and it can be found at http://devonchess.com/