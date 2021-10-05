East Budleigh Ressies turn on the style

Published: 12:00 AM October 5, 2021

East Budleigh Reserves returned to winning ways with a crushing 6-3 victory over South Zeal in Joma League 4, with Nathan Penhallurick scoring four in a good team display.

It was the away side that made the early running and were ahead early from the penalty spot, but the lead did not last too long as Budleigh’s Tom Christian also scored from the spot after Ben Wilks was upended.

Penhallurick was denied by the visiting keeper before turning provider for Dan Atkinson whose near post run paid dividends to give his side the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Ten minutes into the second half it was 3-1; A corner kick from Ross Bright was eventually nodded in by Penhallurick. Budleigh’s fourth was a second for Penhallurick, who found the bottom corner with his left peg following a Christian free-kick.

Zeal pulled a goal back before a superb pass from Sam Rice set up Penhallurick who completed the perfect hat-trick. Minutes later he had his fourth and Budleigh’s sixth, whilst the visitors added a late consolation to complete the scoring.

Unsurprisingly Penhallurick picked up the Man of the Match award, but a mention should also go to Gareth Morrey who had a fine game.