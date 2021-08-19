East Budleigh ready for the new season

Published: 12:00 AM August 19, 2021

East Budleigh Reserves start the new season under former player and now manager Alan Palmer, who is being ably assisted by Jack Morgan.

Alan played for the Jays around 30 years ago and will see his side host Bravehearts in Joma League Division 4 on Saturday at 3pm.

Budleigh warmed up for the season with a 4-4 draw against Okehampton 3rds; Dan Atkinson with a brace, a sweetly struck shot from Tom Christian and a Nathan Penhallurick penalty completed the scoring in a game where Tom Marker did well.

They followed this with a 4-1 victory over a mixed Sidmouth side; Penhallurick and George Harris on the scoresheet in the first half. Liam West and Will Price on target in the second.

Both Ross Bright and Ryan Britton had solid performances for Budleigh.

The First X1 were due to visit Exmouth Rovers in Division 1 for their opening match, but have received the news that they have just pulled out of the league.

They have also had a good pre-season with wins against Exmouth Spartans and Okehampton Reserves, before a narrow defeat to Premier League Beer in which Alex Manning netted a consolation.

Both sides are looking forward to getting started.