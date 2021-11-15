East Budleigh progress in Senior Cup

East Budleigh booked their place in the next round of the East Devon Senior Cup with a fine 4-0 victory at near neighbours Otterton.

Hugo Demetre was the man of the match, bagging a brace for the Jays, who made the game safe in the last 15 minutes. Budleigh were the better side in the first half; The pace of Rian Hill was a threat to the home side and it almost paid dividends when Jack Howarth went close.

After 28 minutes, Budleigh were ahead when pressure from Sam Balbi forced a mistake in the Otters rearguard and Balbi put the ball into the net. Howarth’s corner kick delivery was excellent and both Demetre and Hill were denied a Budleigh second by the home keeper before the break.

In the second half, the hosts had the odd half chance but Budleigh always looked the more likely. A quarter of an hour from the end, Guy Laverock picked out the head of Hill and it was Ryan Britton who stroked the ball home.

Two minutes later, Demetre made it 3-0 with his goal of the game, a fabulous bicycle kick, and he completed the win by lashing in number four in the 90th minute.

Along with Demetre, there were also solid displays from centre-back partnership Liam West and Joe Thompson. This Saturday Budleigh are back in league action in Joma Division 4 at Upottery. (kick-off 2.15pm)

Beer Albion and Exmouth Spartans were also confident winners in the East Devon Senior Cup. Lympstone bowed out of the competition with a 4-2 defeat at Upottery.

In Division 9 of the Devon & Exeter League, Exmouth Rovers tipped their hat to Chris Porter, who scored an astonishing eight goals in the 11-0 demolition of Amory Green Rovers 2nds. Exmouth Rovers are currently fourth in the table but a fair way behind runaway leaders City Raiders 2nds.

Moving up the football pyramid, Exmouth Town 2nds put in a determined display before going down to a 2-1 loss at home to Alphington in the Devon Football League.

Exmouth Rovers FC - Credit: Exmouth Rovers FC



