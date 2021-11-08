News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
East Budleigh march on in the Devon Cup

Tim Herbert

Published: 2:34 PM November 8, 2021
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

East Budleigh booked their place in the fourth round of the Devon Senior Cup with a 4-2 victory over Combe Martin, although it was the visitors that started well and missed a sitter before taking a 10th minute lead. 

Budleigh got back into the game midway through the half; Guy Laverock broke up play before finding Rian Hill, who slotted the ball into the net. Four minutes later the game had turned on its head as Sam Balbi saw his cross/shot make it 2-1. 

The away side levelled going into the break before Hill, Hugo Demetre and Darren Everest were all involved as Jack Howarth struck Budleigh ahead once again. 

Combe missed a glorious chance when Jays’ goalkeeper Mark Bown saved a penalty. Jack Greenslade was unlucky not to score after good work from Hill, but made amends on 78 minutes; Laverock and Hill combined and, as the ball ran loose, Greenslade poked home to seal the win. 

Football
East Budleigh News

