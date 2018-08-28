Advanced search

East Budleigh hold narrow lead at top of Exmouth Snooker League

PUBLISHED: 10:12 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 12 January 2019

snooker generic picture

East Budleigh maintained their single point lead as the Exmouth Snooker League started their second half match fixtures, despite conflicting results.

Graham Ward, 63(34)-60 and Alan Farrant, 75-61 had to wait for Kev Luxton’s fifth, frame winning decider, (70-58) as Ray Sturman, 76-64 and John Evens, 39-25 brought the Police Social Club C level after four frames.

Then, they came down with a bump on the Conservative Club table. Only Graham Ward, keeping his un-beaten run intact, (61-41), left with his second frame point. The defending champions recorded a better half start through Iain Callander, 70-44, Tim Parker, 68(29-19, Dave Lance, 65-23 and Dan Brown, 61-48.

Conservative Club moved into third place with this win, added to their 3-2 success at the Police B who could only field three players.

Tim Parker 67-40, was their only played win, the other completed frames went to Frank Kelsey, 78-57 and Bob Horton, 84-75.

Police A retained their second place in the table with George Webster, 85-72, Mike Delahaye 54-46, Rob Pow, 61-39, and Pete Abrahams, 50-44 denied maximum points by Ted Perkin’s opener, (78-44) of the Police B.

Latest table

East Budleigh P W Pts

East Budleigh 10 7 30

Police SC A 9 6 29

Conservative Club 10 4 24

Police SC C 9 5 22

Police SC B 10 2 15

Highest break – 35 by Carl Rowsell

