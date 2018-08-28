East Budleigh hold narrow lead at top of Exmouth Snooker League

snooker generic picture Archant

East Budleigh maintained their single point lead as the Exmouth Snooker League started their second half match fixtures, despite conflicting results.

Graham Ward, 63(34)-60 and Alan Farrant, 75-61 had to wait for Kev Luxton’s fifth, frame winning decider, (70-58) as Ray Sturman, 76-64 and John Evens, 39-25 brought the Police Social Club C level after four frames.

Then, they came down with a bump on the Conservative Club table. Only Graham Ward, keeping his un-beaten run intact, (61-41), left with his second frame point. The defending champions recorded a better half start through Iain Callander, 70-44, Tim Parker, 68(29-19, Dave Lance, 65-23 and Dan Brown, 61-48.

Conservative Club moved into third place with this win, added to their 3-2 success at the Police B who could only field three players.

Tim Parker 67-40, was their only played win, the other completed frames went to Frank Kelsey, 78-57 and Bob Horton, 84-75.

Police A retained their second place in the table with George Webster, 85-72, Mike Delahaye 54-46, Rob Pow, 61-39, and Pete Abrahams, 50-44 denied maximum points by Ted Perkin’s opener, (78-44) of the Police B.

Latest table

East Budleigh P W Pts

East Budleigh 10 7 30

Police SC A 9 6 29

Conservative Club 10 4 24

Police SC C 9 5 22

Police SC B 10 2 15

Highest break – 35 by Carl Rowsell