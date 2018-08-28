East Budleigh edged out in Devon KO fixture at Seaton

On a beautiful cold February afternoon, East Budleigh had a memorable Devon KO away match against Seaton, writes Brian Gosling.

They were out-graded on most boards so there was no surprise at the final result.

On top board we had the club president, Grandmaster Keith Arkell, but this wasn’t quite enough to make up for the grading deficiency that East Budleigh suffered overall.

In the eight-board match, many of the games were too close to call at the halfway point.

Eventually, the older established club (Seaton) pulled out in front and fashioned a 5.5-2.5 victory. There were East Budleigh wins from Keith Arkell and Tom Miner and a good draw from Ken Alexander, who had earlier battled against snow and ice to get to the venue.

Tom’s win was notable because it was his first win for some time.

The Grandmaster seemed to be cruising in his game against his opponent who had drawn against Keith in a previous encounter!

Congratulations to Keith Arkell for winning the Open in the Simon Bartlett Memorial Congress recently at Torquay.

Brian Gosling came equal second in the Major section.

The next club night is being held on Thursday, February, 14, at 6.50pm at the All Saints Church Hall, East Budleigh.

For more information on all things East Budleigh Chess Club, please contact Brian Gosling by email at brigosling@aol.com or by phone at 01395 442060.