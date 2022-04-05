News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
East Budleigh denied win by late leveller in D&E League

Mark Auton

Published: 10:45 AM April 5, 2022
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

After beating title contenders Crediton with goals from Liam West and Rian Hill the previous week, East Budleigh had to settle for a point in their game with Newtown. 

The Jays began well and were ahead inside five minutes, with Will Price, Hugo Demetre and Hill all involved as Nathan Penhallurick finished at the far post. 

Harry Bennett lofted a shot just over before the away side got into their stride and deservedly levelled after 26 minutes. Newtown showed dogged determination and Budleigh ‘keeper Mark Bown made a couple of good stops at the start of the second period. 

As the half wore on, Budleigh upped the tempo. Jack Greenslade was denied by the visiting stopper before his side went ahead on 74 minutes. Darren Everest started the move down the right, Sam Balbi provided an excellent cross and it was Hill who headed home. 

But Budleigh’s joy was short lived when the equaliser came four minutes later.

Non-League Football
East Budleigh News

