East Budleigh crowned Exmouth Snooker League champions

snooker Archant

East Budleigh are the new champions of the Exmouth Snooker League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Going into their final fixture with the Police Social Club A, whoever won would take the title. East Budleigh were emphatic in their win as Derek Quick, 63-24, Alan Farrant, 76-54, Kev Luxton, 60-44, Barry Bentley, 40-15 and Mark Auton, 41(30)-31 secured all five frames thus relegating the Police A to third place.

They were in with a chance despite losing to defending champions, Conservative Club and Tim Parker, 64-52, Iain Callander, 82-47, Dion Newcombe, 50-37, and Dave Lance, 76-54.

Another 4-1 win over the Police C from Iain Callander, 70-40, Tim Parker, 65-42, Dave Lance, 66-54 and Dan Brown, 70-67 ensured the Conservative Club of the runners-up place,

Fourth, are the Police C, as they brought their season to a close with John Evens, 61-14, Bob Alexander, 65-64, John Parrott, 56-39 and John Anderson, 54-18 denied maximum points by Bob Horton, 61-52 of the Police B who retain the wooden spoon.

Dion Newcombe hold the highest break to date with his 39 made in his Dave Edwards Trophy match.

Any break compiled in league or any competition qualifies for the trophy and there are competition finals yet to complete.

Final table P W Pts

East Budleigh 16 11 48

Conservative Club 16 9 45

Police SC A 16 8 43

Police SC C 16 8 38

Police SC B 16 4 26

Highest snooker break of the campaign: Dion Newcombe 39