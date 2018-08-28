Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

East Budleigh Chess Club team edged out in North Devon

PUBLISHED: 14:36 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:36 17 December 2018

A generic picture

A generic picture

Archant

East Budleigh Chess Club players managed to combine Christmas shopping and chess on their first ever fixture to Barnstaple, to contest a match in the Schofield division of the Devon County Chess Association.

Brian Gosling had his best game on board one for a long time. His opponent had no answer to his sacrificial attack.

Jonathan Waley and Tom Miner were involved in hard struggles on boards two and four respectively and both missed chances.

Although Tom Miner was forced to down his king, Jonathan was able to hold on for a creditable draw.

At her own admission, Barbara Newcombe played too quickly and soon found herself defending in a lost ending.

The final result was two-and-a-half to one-and-a-half in favour of the home team.

Despite the loss, this was a very enjoyable fixture, all helped by the festive spirit in the Barnstaple town centre.

In other club news, Barbara Newcombe and Jonathan Waley have taken an early lead in the club championship, which still has five rounds to go before the championship is finally decided.

See Keverelchess.com and Chessdevon.org.uk websites for more local chess news and entry forms for tournaments.

The next club meeting will be held on Thursday, January 17, with a 6.50pm start and held at the usual venue, All Saints Church Hall.

For more information on all things East Budleigh Chess Club, contact Brian Gosling by email at brigosling@aol.com or by phone at 01395 442060.

Most Read

Exmouth home cook takes menu to national final

Sue's main - Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potato Puree, braised vegetables and a cider sauce. Picture: Teflon.

Exmouth hotelier cleared of fraud charge

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth RNLI benefits from charity casino night

Front Row left to right : Georgia Pidgeon, Jemma Harlow, Josh Pidgeon presenting a cheque to Exmouth RNLI Coxswain, Steve Hockings-Thompson, Beach Pub Events Organiser, Jaqui Dye and Alfie Pidgeon. Back row, various members of the Lifeboat Crew.

Exmouth’s original waterfront and Rolle Road fire detailed in new fundraising history book

Ian Dowell has written another book detailing the history of Exmouth. Picture: Ian Dowell

Exmouth’s Ursula, who learned to read at the age of 87, gets national recognition

Ursula Shepherd, 89, has been named on a list of learning disability and autism 'leaders' for 2018. Picture: Shared Living South West

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

Tracy Ryden. Picture: Tracy Ryden

Northbury Primary School teacher leaves school after 27 years service

Science teacher Kulvinder Johal will be leaving Northbury Primary School after 27 years. Picture: Michael Cockerham

Dagenham off-licence fined £11k over smuggled goods and under-age alcohol sale

Magazin Romanesc Oltenia off-licence in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Budleigh Chess Club team edged out in North Devon

A generic picture

Exmouth Harriers celebrate another terrific year

The Exmouth Harriers Christmas 2018 Awards Evening (left to right) club chairman Anthony Hatchard, Nicola Kelly, Ray Elston, Susan Hill and Rob Ellis. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Five clubs and a putter success for Chris Abraham

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5399. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon Council ‘never’ uses ‘settlement agreements to gag people’, claims leader

Compromise agreements include confidentiality clauses which prevent employees from talking publicly or to the press about their reasons for leaving or the circumstances under which they left.. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth RNLI benefits from charity casino night

Front Row left to right : Georgia Pidgeon, Jemma Harlow, Josh Pidgeon presenting a cheque to Exmouth RNLI Coxswain, Steve Hockings-Thompson, Beach Pub Events Organiser, Jaqui Dye and Alfie Pidgeon. Back row, various members of the Lifeboat Crew.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists